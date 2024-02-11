Helldivers 2: How to add Friends

Helldivers 2 is gearing up to be one of the best co-op games this year. And the best way to make that experience even better is by adding friends to your lobby and hunting aliens with them. However, the game is not entirely clear on how you will be able to go about adding your mates to a queue. There is also a bug that seems to be affecting player lobbies and not allowing many to enjoy the game together.

Today’s Helldivers 2 guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to add friends and play with them in the game.

How to add Friends in Helldivers 2

To add friends and play with them, here are a few things that you can do:

Open the main menu of the game and head to the Social Tab in it.

Here you will be able to find the Search Tab, where you can enter a friend’s code that they have in the game.

Alternatively, you can go to the “Your Friend Code” section and share the code generated for you with a friend, after which, they will be able to add you to their lobby.

Once an invitation is sent, you will be able to find the invite in the Friend Request tab. Now, to add your friend or to be added to their list, all you need to do is accept the invite.

How to make a squad in Helldivers 2 and play multiplayer

To make a squad in the game, you must first go over the above steps and start adding friends to your list. Once your friends have been added:

Make your way to the Social tab in the main menu, and look for the Friends Section.

Here you will see the names of all the players added as friends.

Select the one you want to queue up with and choose either one of the two options: “Invite to Squad” or “Join Squad”.

Once everyone is in the lobby, you will then be able to start a game in Helldivers 2.

However, do keep in mind that there is currently a bug in Helldivers 2 that sometimes disallows players to add a new friend or join a lobby together. Hence, if it occurs for you, restart the game once and try repeating the above process.