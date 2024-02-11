5 beginner tips in Helldivers 2 that you need to know about

Some beginner tips in Helldivers 2 will go a long way in making your journey to help Super Earth more fun and enjoyable. Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title doesn't pull any punches when it comes to action. As such, not having a plan and being properly introduced to the correct mechanics and practices can make a ton of difference when it comes to enjoying this title's gameplay.

Here are five best beginner tips in Helldivers 2 that will help you on your journey.

Five best beginner tips in Helldivers 2

1) Exploration

Always take your time to explore (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Helldivers 2 may not be open world, but it is worth exploring. The fact that most missions in this title are time-bound will often encourage newer players to rush with the game and head straight for the objective. However, doing so will lead them to miss out on all the goods and collectibles that are hidden throughout the different areas in Helldivers 2.

Taking your time to explore, and being thorough during your adventures will help players get access to new weapons, important supplies, and even money. Moreover, gamers will be rewarded for their efforts in the form of XP, so exploring is also a good way to level up fast.

2) Rushing into the fight

Rushing into fights will often do more harm than good (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

More often than not, the number of enemies that you are faced with will be far greater than you and your allies. Many players will be ready to jump right in and start blasting their foes. While this is a good strategy, it will only take you so far before you start to get overwhelmed. This will also affect the rest of your team and could even lead to failure.

So, strategizing with your teammates to come up with a proper plan is key in Helldivers 2. The moment you start to come up with strategies to deal with your enemies together, this title will open up a world of different possibilities.

3) Proper Positioning

Positioning can be the difference between life and death on your quest to protect Super Earth (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Another reason strategizing with your team is important is because friendly fire is always activated in this title. So, apart from the already overwhelming number of enemies that you have to face, there is also a chance that a friendly bullet will take you or your teammates out of battle and stack the odds against you. This is where positioning comes in.

Getting prone to shooting and having a better understanding of where your teammates are will help you find more success. Moreover, an assault from multiple directions will usually do more damage to enemy ranks than a straight-up head rush. So, always consider your and the team's positioning before you decide to let your bullets fly in Helldivers 2.

4) Make your bullets count

Making a habit out of conserving bullets can be crucial (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Helldivers 2 handles reloading very differently than most modern third-person shooters. If you press the Reload button while you have bullets remaining inside your clip, they will be discarded along with the whole clip. This brings inventory management into the fold since bullets are scarce on missions, and you can only carry a few clips for each weapon.

Nothing sours the fun of this game like running out of bullets during a fight to the death. Therefore, players need to get into the habit of using all of their bullets before they decide to reload their guns. Reloading after every kill will leave you stranded and defenseless in Helldivers 2.

5) Use your stims sparingly

Being smart with your stims will help you put up more of a fight (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Stims will play a crucial role in almost every mission that you undertake in Helldivers 2. Unlike most shooters, where health pickups are fairly common and can even be found around the map, things work differently in this title.

These are some of the few tools that will help you recover your health, and you can only carry four of them at one time. Helldiver 2's varying levels of difficulty will often leave you in need of these stims.

A supply pack can also only fit two of these items, so that leaves players with two stims each after resupplies. In a world where everything is out to hurt your player, you will often find yourself on the brink of death. Not having stims available when this happens can cripple your entire mission. So, it is very important to get into the habit of not using them casually.

That concludes our list of the five best beginner tips for Helldivers 2.

