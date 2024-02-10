Helldivers 2 “Balck Screen” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Helldivers 2 PC players are frequently running into a Black Screen error, which hinders the playing experience. Every time the issue occurs, it forces you to exit the game, even if you are in the middle of taking down a horde.

It’s one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the shooter, and the developers have yet to provide the community with a permanent fix for it. Fortunately, there are a few community-found fixes that you can try.

Below are some of the steps that you can take to try and deal with the “Black Screen” error in Hell Divers 2.

How to fix the “Black Screen” error in Helldivers 2

The Black Screen error seems to be primarily affecting PC players with an AMD GPU. This fact was pointed out by community members and has not been officially confirmed.

So, if you are one of the many being affected by frequent Black Screens, here are a few things you can do:

Make your way to the Helldivers 2 “Options” tab from the pause menu. You can even do it from the main menu screen as soon as you log into the game.

Now make your way down to the Graphics section, and from there, turn off the feature: Screen-Space Global Illumination.

While you are at it, switch off Anti-Aliasing as well. This, too, is likely going to help you prevent Black Screen and crashing in the future.

If the above methods do not work, you might want to wait for a patch. Arrowhead Game Studios are still deploying regular fixes for the game. Helldivers 2 has been facing severe performance issues since its release, so the developer could come up with a solution soon.

Make sure that you keep your game updated at all times and look for the fix that addresses your AMD Black Screen issue.

If the problem is getting out of hand then you might want to lodge a complaint so that their support team directly reaches back to you.