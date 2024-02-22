While you might not struggle to kill most Terminids in Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title, the Hunters in Helldivers 2 might give you a run for your money. The issue with these enemies is that they always attack alongside others. So, the chances of you running into lone Hunters in Helldivers 2 are very slim. However, even these don't stand a chance if you have the right knowledge and weapons.

This article will show you how to kill Hunters in Helldivers 2 and the best Weapons and Stratagems for the job.

Here's how to kill Hunters in Helldivers 2

Distance is key when facing Hunters (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Elegantplays)

The main issue you will face while trying to kill Hunters is their aggressive approach and strength in numbers. Follow the tips below to easily serve some Liber-tea to these Terminids:

Since Hunters are likely to chase you to no end, it is best to always be on the move while dealing with them

Diving out of the way of their attacks is not a good defensive strategy, since they can easily kill you by the time you recover from your dive out of harm's way.

Hunters travel in packs along with other Terminids so you need weapons that are good at crowd control. Shotguns, SMGs, and Assault Rifles excel at this task.

If you're fighting a whole horde, always prioritize taking out the Hunters to maximize your chances of success.

Now that you've got all the knowledge you need, let's take a look at which weapons and Stratagems you should be packing to hunt the Hunters in Helldivers 2.

Best weapons and Stratagems to kill Hunters in Helldivers 2

Here are the best weapons and Stratagems for dealing with Hunters (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Elegantplays)

As we mentioned above, you will need weapons that are good at crowd control if you wish to make short work of the Hunters. Listed below are some weapons that excel at this task.

SG-225 Breaker

JAR-5 Dominator

P-19 Redeemer

AR-23 Liberator

The SG-225 Breaker is one of the best shotguns in Helldivers 2 and excels at crowd control. The JAR-5 Dominator also falls under the same category, but you can only access it by getting the "Steeled Veterans" Premium Warbond. Both the P-19 Redeemer and the AR-23 Liberator are automatic weapons with a decent magazine capacity, which will help you rip through the Hunters with ease.

Now let's take a look at some Stratagems in Helldivers 2 that will serve you well on your quest to kill Hunters:

Orbital EMS Strike

Gatling Sentry

Mortar Sentry

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

While the Sentry weapons will provide excellent cover if you find yourself in a pinch, both of the Airstrike Stratagems can be called to eradicate entire hordes at a time.

With these tips in hand, you are now equipped to efficiently kill Hunters in Helldivers 2.

