The world is full of Terminids and Automatons in Helldivers 2. In your fight for democracy, you will be serving a cup of Liber-tea to these aliens more than once. While Terminids are easily dealt with, the Automatons can be a handful if you don't prepare for the fight beforehand. There are eight types of Automatons to take on; some are very tough and can be challenging for you and your team.

However, with our five tips to deal with Automatons in Helldivers 2, you will be making short work of these aliens in no time. Let's dive right into it.

Here are 5 tips to deal with Automatons in Helldivers 2

1) Keep Moving

Movement is key to defeating Automatons in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@BonChanSamaa)

If you're someone who likes to stand in one place and shoot, you're already fighting a losing battle against the Automatons in Helldivers 2. Your best weapon against these creatures is your movement and mobility. This becomes even more important if you're playing at a higher difficulty.

Since Automatons enter battle via dropships, there is no limit to how many can spawn while you're standing in one place. So, it is extremely important to constantly be on the move while dealing with them. If not, you will easily get overwhelmed by the number of Automatons that Helldivers 2 throws at you.

2) Position yourself accordingly

Aiming for the back of the Automatons can make things much easier (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Solidrev)

We get that you and your friends want to stand shoulder to shoulder as you serve Liber-tea to the Automatons in Helldivers 2. However, this is not an effective strategy for the bigger enemies in the Automaton family. They are resistant to attacks from the front; however, they have a weak spot on their backs.

Spreading out your formation to attack Automatons from multiple angles will allow you to exploit the weak points on their backs and defeat them easily. If you feel like you're being overwhelmed, you can always make camp on higher ground and rain hellfire on them.

3) Strategic placement of Turrets

Serving Liber-tea (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@NINJA_2029)

While turrets are extremely effective against the Automatons in Helldivers 2, they can only be at their best if you place them strategically. If you place your turrets in a position that puts you or your teammates in their line of fire, then it is important to note that the turret won't discriminate.

If your turret has locked onto an enemy, it will shoot through you to defeat them. So, while turrets are amazing against the Automatons, you must place them in a suitable position. One of the best places to put a turret down is on high ground behind you and your team, or you can even place it on the front lines and fight while holding behind them.

4) Best Stratagems for dealing with Automatons in Helldivers 2

Always spread your Stratagem selection across different categories (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@NINJA_2029)

There are tons of Stratagems in Helldivers 2, but some are exceptional when it comes to dealing with Automatons. Listed below are the best Stratagems to take on Automatons in Helldivers 2:

Mortar Sentry

Eagle Airstrike

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Spear

Railgun

Anti-Material Rifle

The Anti-Material Rifle, Railgun, and Spear are excellent for tearing through the armor of Automatons and can make short work of the bigger ones. The Mortar Sentry will help deal damage from a distance, while both the airstrikes will deal devastating damage and can take out the toughest Automatons with ease.

5) Best Weapons for dealing with Automatons in Helldivers 2

Picking the right weapons will help you make short work of Automatons (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@nosleep1138)

You can decimate the Automatons if you have the right weapons in your loadout. Listed below are the best weapons for dealing with Automatons in Helldivers 2:

SG-225 Breaker

P-19 Redeemer

R-63 Diligence

SMG-37 Defender

While the SG-225 Breaker and the P-19 Redeemer will allow you to deal devastating damage from close ranges, the R-63 Diligence will help you exploit the Automatons' weak points from long distances. Lastly, the SMG-37 Defender's high rate of fire and magazine capacity will allow you to take off the limbs of your enemies with ease.

