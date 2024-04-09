Helldivers 2 April 9 patch notes revealed

Helldivers 2 April 9 patch notes disclose that the latest update adds stability fixes to the game. These include several crash fixes such as when deploying to a mission or during extraction. The developers have also updated the stats UI for weapons "to take into account any explosive damage done by them."

Helldivers 2 players are currently celebrating their victory over Automatons. The latter has been eradicated from the game for now. The latest patch arrives on its heels.

Helldivers 2 April 9 patch notes

Helldivers 2 patch notes (Image via PlayStation)

The Helldivers 2 April 9 patch notes are as follows:

Gameplay

We have updated the stats UI for weapons to take into account any explosive damage done by them. This is to give weapons that do damage with explosive projectiles a more fair representation in the UI. Most notably affected is the PLAS-1 Scorcher.

Fixes

Crash fixes

Fixed some crashes that occurred when deploying to mission.

Fixed some crashes that occurred during extraction and right after it.

Fixed crashes that could occur if the squad deployed a large amount of support weapons.

Fixed various crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using heat based weapons.

Fixed crashes which could occur if a player died while using the jetpack.

Fixed crash which could occur when large volumes of enemies were present.

Fixed crash which could occur when the player picked up a snowball.

Fixed crash which could occur when completing an objective.

Other Fixes

Fixed hang that could occur while navigating the social menu.

Picking up Medals and Super Credits will no longer lock the player in place.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive, and we are continuing to identify issues and create fixes. These are organized by feedback, reports, severity, etc.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:

Player name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.

Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Certain weapons like the Sickle cannot shoot through foliage.

Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).

Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

