All new Helldivers 2 ranks and titles added with April 2 patch

The latest Helldivers 2 patch introduced a bunch of balancing changes, which were highly appreciated. But that's not all, as it introduced new Helldivers 2 ranks and titles. Titles in this game function similarly to the "Emblems" that can be unlocked in Call of Duty. You will only be equipping them for bragging rights over your fellow Helldivers.

Let's take a closer look at all the new Helldivers 2 ranks and titles that were added with the newest patch.

New titles and ranks have made their way to Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/WiLLiSGaming)

Previously, the highest title you could get in Helldivers 2 was "Skull Admiral," which was unlocked once you reached level 50. However, the new patch has added 10 new Helldivers 2 ranks and titles to the mix. Listed below are all the new titles, along with their unlock requirements:

Title Unlock Requirement Fleet Admiral Unlocks at Level 60 Admirable Admiral Unlocks at Level 70 Commander Unlocks at Level 80 Galactic Commander Unlocks at Level 90 Hell Commander Unlocks at Level 100 General Unlocks at Level 110 5-Star General Unlocks at Level 120 10-Star General Unlocks at Level 130 Private Unlocks at Level 140 Super Private Unlocks at Level 150

Players now finally have a reason to grind past Level 50, and we will see even more Helldivers doing so to unlock the new Helldivers 2 ranks and titles. You'll be happy to know that your Level will be auto-adjusted if you've hit the cap in the past and continued to accumulate XP.

On the other hand, there are those who still proudly don the cadet title, which is the default title you receive at the start of your Helldivers 2 campaign. Funnily, the most basic title, "Private," requires you to reach Level 140 before it can be equipped. For those looking for something above that, the Super Private title can be unlocked at Level 150.

However, if you're not looking forward to being a cadet, focus on leveling up fast to get your hands on the new Helldivers 2 ranks and title. Arrowhead Game Studios has been very subtly adding content to the game.

Players are now going past the original level cap to unlock new titles (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SAABVikingGamer77)

Every week or so, the developers add a new challenge or obstacle without giving the players any prior knowledge of it. A few weeks ago, Helldivers spotted flying bugs, who have now been introduced as Shreikers. Players have also spotted a blue light coming out of the ground, which a lot of players believe indicates the impending arrival of the deadly Illuminate enemy types from the original Helldivers.

Game-master Joel in Helldivers 2 keeps pulling the strings and springing surprises on players, so it's best to keep your eyes peeled for new content. However, all of this is just speculation at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt.

