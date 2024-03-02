Who is Joel in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title has already had some interesting characters; first, there was GantzTheDemon, and now we have Joel in Helldivers 2. For those of you who don't know him, he was found guilty of killing and extracting without his fellow Helldivers. Luckily, Joel is nothing like that; he is the furthest thing from a traitor.

Joel in Helldivers 2 plays a crucial part and can even be considered the reason behind Helldivers 2's successful live service model. Let's take a closer look.

A closer look at Joel in Helldivers 2

The events on Malevelon Creek were influenced by Joel (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SixEyedSpy)

The CEO of AGS, Johann Pilestedt, stated that the game borrows elements from Dungeons and Dragons. Just like D&D has a game master, so does Helldivers 2. This is where Joel comes in, as he is the gamemaster. He overlooks the entire war campaign in the game, and, like a good dungeon master, his efforts go towards making Helldivers 2 more engaging and fun.

Some Helldivers have already seen Joel in action. When the eastern part of the map was being overrun by Terminids, Joel balanced the playing field by launching an Automaton assault on the Western front. This wasn't done to try and kill the players; our Helldivers are capable enough of doing that on their own.

Joel reacts to how players are acting in the game and then introduces elements to make things more interesting for them. However, some might wonder whether Joel in Helldivers 2 is a friend or a foe. Let's find out.

Is Joel in Helldivers 2 part of the fight for democracy?

Joel in Helldivers 2 is neither a friend nor a foe (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SixEyedSpy)

Joel isn't on anyone's team in Helldivers 2. He manipulates events to enhance the game's narrative and give the players more interesting things to do. Helldivers will inevitably taste defeat due to some decisions being taken by Joel; however, as we said above, the player base is more than capable of dying on their own, and it would be unfair to blame it on the gamemaster.

Joel isn't a friend, nor is he a foe; he only exists to make things fun for everyone involved. Having a developer be a gamemaster is an excellent approach by AGS. Live service games can often get stale; however, having Joel at the helm keeps things interesting and enjoyable since most of his decisions are purely for making things fun for the players.

