Who is GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2

If you've been following Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title on social media, then you've probably heard the name of GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2 forums and other social media posts. This one Helldiver has sent the entire community into a frenzy, which goes to show just how tightly knit the group defending Super Earth is.

GantzTheDemon has been accused by his fellow Helldivers of a heinous crime. His sins are so great that a lot of the players in the community have labeled this Helldiver as a traitor and a threat to democracy. Let's take a look at what this villainous player has done.

The crimes of GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2

The heinous crime of GantzTheDemon (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

While playing together in a party, GantzTheDemon fought bravely with his fellow Helldivers and served Liber-tea to a ton of Terminids and Automatons in Helldivers 2. However, it's what he did during the ending of a mission that has the community throwing a fit.

GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2 was waiting for extraction along with his teammates. Right as the shuttle arrived to take them away from the hell they were fighting in, Gantz stabbed his fellow Helldivers in the back and killed them before extraction. He killed his entire team and extracted alone. The players who were affected by their actions shared a video of the incident.

As is clear from the video above, Gantz shot their team in the back and extracted without them. Because of this, all the effort that his teammates put into completing this mission went to waste. Moreover, this clearly shows that people can easily take advantage of the friendly fire mechanic to disrupt the experience for others.

Rightfully so, GantzTheDemon has been ordered to be shot on sight by the Helldivers community. Maybe Arrowhead Game Studios will take note and add hunting him as a mission objective in one of the game's missions. You might also face a player like GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2, so what can you do in this situation? Let's take a look.

What should you do if you're paired with someone like GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2?

The actions of GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2 show that your teammates might put an end to your fight for democracy (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

For the time being, there isn't a lot that you can do if you're paired with a player like GantzTheDemon. You can only report players in Helldivers 2 if they have written something in the chat, so unless they slip up and do that, your best option is to block them.

Blocking a player will stop them from joining any games being hosted by you. In turn, you will also be unable to join games being hosted by them. But, then again, why would you want to play with someone like GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2?

Currently, blocking is the best and only option available to the players. Hopefully, the developers will add a more functional reporting system that will help the players take action against those who disrupt the Helldivers 2 experience for others.

