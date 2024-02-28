Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2 has been giving a hard time to even the toughest soldiers from Super Earth. This planet is located within the Severin Sector and is loaded with Automaton enemy types for you and your team to take on. However, the terrain of Ma is full of jungles and hills, which can make traversal a real challenge.

Many Helldivers have recently visited this planet, but only a few have returned. If you're looking to visit and want to be a part of those who return, continue reading for tips to survive on Malevelon Creek.

Here are some tips to survive Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2

Braving the horrors of Malevelon Creek (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SixEyedSpy)

As mentioned above, Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2 is swarming with Automatons.

Here are some tips to survive the onslaught of these enemies:

It is extremely easy to get overpowered by these enemies if you don't pick a suitable drop point. Dropping near the outskirts of the map will allow you to prepare for the fight ahead.

Putting up Sentries and calling in your best Stratagems before the Automatons close in will increase your chances of survival.

Lingering around Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2 is not a good idea. While on this planet, be quick with your mission objectives and rush for extraction.

There are plenty of Stratagems in Helldivers 2 that will help you deal with the threats on Malevelon Creek. Players would do well to pick Sentries, the Railgun, Eagle Strikes, and Orbital Strikes for this mission.

Now you can have all the Helldivers 2 tips and tricks, but it won't matter if your Weapons aren't up to the task.

Let's look at the best weapons for braving the dangers of Malevelon Creek.

Best loadout for Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2

Picking the right weapons will go a long way toward carrying you through Malevelon Creek (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SixEyedSpy)

Some of the Automatons can tank a lot of damage before they go down, so picking strong weapons is necessary.

Here is our choice of weapons for Malevelon Creek:

Primary Weapon: AR-23P Liberator Penetrator/SG-225 Breaker

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator/SG-225 Breaker Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer/P-4 Senator

P-19 Redeemer/P-4 Senator Grenade: G-16 Impact

The AR-23P Liberator Penetrator and the SG-225 Breaker can eat through enemy armor, making them excellent choices for Malevelon Creek.

For your Secondary Weapon, pick either the P-19 Redeemer or the P-4 Senator, and you will have some solid options if your Primary Weapon runs out of ammo. Finally, the G-16 Impact Grenade can easily destroy multiple Automatons, making it an excellent choice.

