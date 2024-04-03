What is happening in Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2?

The failure of Liberating Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2 has been one of the biggest Major Order failures since the launch. The players had failed to save the Severin Sector planet from the Automatons in the previous two wars, The First Battle of Malevelon Creek and the Second Battle of Malevelon Creek. Since then, the gaming community has been mourning and gearing up for the next battle to finally liberate the planet considered to have the toughest enemies.

Developed by Arrowhead Studios, Malevelon Creek is one of the five planets available in the Severin Sector galaxy. The setting of Malevelon Creek’s map features dense forests and large ponds. This particular map became a heated topic in the Helldivers 2 forums because of the intensity and difficulty of battles.

However, the developer put out a new Major Order that gave them a 24-hour window to have the last opportunity to liberate Malevelon Creek from the Automatons. This article discusses what is currently happening in Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2 since the Major Order was put out.

Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2 has been finally liberated

On April 2, 2024, Arrowhead Studios put out the Major Order of saving the Malevelon Creek planet from the Automatons in a limited timeframe. It was sent to every player in the game, and they did not waste any time in joining the fight to save democracy on the planet. The players took part in rigorous fights and liberated Malevelon Creek in just under five hours.

The low visibility environment filled with cold Automatons made it incredibly hard for everyone to gain momentum in battles. In the previous war, players were required to liberate the planet while not leaving any prisoners. The Helldivers failed miserably, and Automatons took over the planet.

After that, fans started making memes and several posts regarding their disappointing efforts on social media platforms. The developer heard the cries and provided one last opportunity for the players to finally get vengeance.

What is the current situation in Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2?

A new Major Order (mission) was introduced where players must defend the recently liberated Malevelon Creek, Draupnir, and Ubanea from a fierce Automaton attack. The enemies have come to reclaim the planets, and the Helldivers must fight to protect the land.

This mission has a day left, and the fight is still going on. For liberating the planet, the developers are providing a free Armor, Fallen Hero’s Vengeance, to the players who took part in the mission. April 2, 2024, will be now known as Malevelon Creek Memorial Day in Helldivers 2 in honor of the players who died fighting.

That concludes our foray into what is happening in Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2.

