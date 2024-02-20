Best Helldivers 2 tips and tricks for solo players

Helldivers 2 tips and tricks will help solo players strategize and plan before heading out on missions with randomly selected allies. In this shooter video game (SVG), you make a squad of four to go up against bug-like extra-terrestrial creatures called Terminids (Humanoid Automatons). You can equip up to four unique abilities (stratagems) before starting a mission, making it crucial for all four members to select the abilities that create a well-coordinated squad.

The gameplay of the title is based on teamwork and communication. For that reason, solo players might struggle to adjust and communicate with the randomly selected team members. You have to pre-plan your approach in each mission, and the Helldivers 2 tips and tricks can help to equip the stratagems and weapons according to any team combination S.

This article discusses the best Helldivers 2 tips and tricks you should incorporate into your gameplay to complete missions.

Best Helldivers 2 tips and tricks

Solo players will benefit from mastering proper combat styles to carry the whole team through any complications.Our advanced combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2 can help to improve certain areas of your gameplay.

Besides, combining the combat prowess with the best Helldivers 2 tips and tricks will improve your impact on the missions during solo queues.

Hence, here are the best Helldivers tips and tricks:

Use area control (AoE) Strategems

Your teammates might not watch your back during an enemy ambush, which is quite common in randomly selected squads. To compensate for this, you must take abilities that will help hold ground against hordes of enemies. Items like Grenades or Sentries will help you defend until a certain point. Hence, you must take area control or AoE stratagems to level up the playing field.

Minefield stratagems are a viable option to defend your stronghold while enemies attack from all directions. However, make sure that your teammates do not fall into the trap. You can also use Orbital stratagems to put down multiple enemies at once, helping you to gain momentum during combat.

Use Gatling Sentry

As a solo player, you might lack the firepower to defeat Terminids. In multiplayer, you would have teamwork and coordination to strategize against the enemy. Therefore, you can use the Gatling Sentry strategem to have an enormous damage dealer at your side.

You can place Sentries behind you and around other nearby areas to fight off enemies. Additionally, the Sentries will help carry your team and keep enemies at bay for your teammates to complete objectives.

Prioritize the main objectives

Prioritizing completing objectives during missions is a crucial step to progress for solo players. Although your team must explore the map and unlock other side objectives, you must try to focus on the main mission.

Lack of teamwork and coordination might affect your gameplay and eventually push you further away from the main goal. You can claim all the rewards upon completion of the mission even if you die during it. Therefore, unless you are in a squad with your friends, pay close attention to fulfilling the main objectives.

That concludes our foray into the best Helldivers 2 tips and tricks for solo players. You can also check out our other guides:

Helldivers 2 beginner tips | How to change difficulty in HD2 | How to level up fast in HD2 | How to report players in Helldivers 2