5 advanced combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title needs a lot of planning and strategizing; if you're struggling, then you could require some combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2. There is a lot to learn about this game, and just when you think you have it all figured out, you will come across newer mechanics that dive deep into the game's systems.

Everything from Stratagem Cooldown and Stratagem selection to the kind of armor you have on will impact your performance in the game. To help you dominate your enemies in your fight for democracy, we have five advanced combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2.

Here are five advanced combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2

1) Assess every situation

You and your teammates will quickly notice that there is a lot to do on every mission that you undertake in Helldivers 2. As soon as you drop in, you can head straight for the primary objective or take your time exploring the region's various Points of Interest. However, it is important to remember that there will always be a threat waiting for you, no matter what you decide to do.

Now, going in guns blazing and trying to brute force your way through everything will only result in a waste of resources. This brings us to one of the most essential combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2.

Assess every situation. Before you head into combat, take a few minutes to sit back and observe what's going on, how many enemies you will have to take on, and what type of enemies are present. As long as you do this, you will be able to come up with a strategy to complete your objective with maximum efficiency.

2) Keep an eye on your Stamina

Another one of the essential combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2 is to always conserve your stamina. You never know what kind of enemies you are going to be up against and what surprises each mission has in store for you. Due to this, it is important to sprint conservatively because if you run out of stamina, you won't even be able to evade smaller aliens.

To remedy this, you can look into buying Stamina Boosters, which will benefit the entire team. Moreover, you can also swap out your armor for something lighter, which helps you save stamina.

3) Cook your grenades

If you feel like your grenades in Helldivers 2 are underwhelming, it is possible that you aren't timing them right. Each grenade in the game cooks for a few seconds before it explodes. This cooking time is different for each grenade, and you will have to learn each one to use them efficiently.

Simply holding down the throw button for a couple more seconds will help you get the most out of your grenades. If timed right, you can even make them explode in the face of your enemies, thus not giving them a single second to scatter or protect themselves from the blast. However, be careful while doing so since you can blow yourself or your teammates up if you cook a grenade for too long.

4) Always be prepared

Combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2 can only take you so far if you're not acting smart. Each time you launch or call for evacuation, the game throws waves of enemies at you. Now, you can brute force through them and put yourself at risk, or you can prepare for these enemies and efficiently eliminate them.

What do we mean by preparing? Well, before you call for extraction, consider locking down the area that you're being extracted from. This can be anything from taking up a vantage point, laying down support turrets, or just strategizing with your teammates and covering different areas.

Another one of our excellent combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2 would be to change your weapons in the game depending on what kind of enemies you're facing. This is a part of planning things out and will make your life much easier.

5) Stratagem Setup

There are tons of Stratagems in Helldivers 2, and it can be very enticing to go for all the offensive types and blow your enemies to smithereens. However, you can only pick four Stratagems at a time, so it becomes increasingly important to have a good spread in your loadout. You can have all the combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2, but it won't mean much if you're not careful with your Stratagems.

The offensive Stratagems might be some of the strongest, but they aren't useful in every situation. Players would do well to include at least one supply and one defensive Stratagem into their load-outs to get the most use out of their gear.

If you're more of a long-range player, then the Anti-Material rifle in Helldivers 2 is a must-have for your loadout. Moreover, including turret Stratagems in your loadout will help you lock down areas with ease.

That concludes our list of five advanced combat tips and tricks for Helldivers 2.

