How to change Grenades in Helldivers 2?

Grenades in Helldivers 2 provide a strategic advantage on the battlefield, allowing you to dispatch multiple smaller enemies efficiently. However, their effectiveness is limited against larger creatures that can withstand considerable firepower. Despite this, Grenades still play a crucial role against formidable foes. Certain Grenades can incapacitate these stronger adversaries and significantly diminish their combat prowess.

However, in Helldivers 2, the selection process for Grenades possesses a unique mechanic. While it operates similarly to choosing weaponry, it may pose a challenge for newcomers to the game. To assist these players, this article offers a guide containing instructions on altering Grenades in Helldivers 2.

Here’s how you can change Grenades in Helldivers 2

You can change grenades in your ship (Image via YouTube/ HardReset.Info)

To change grenades in Helldivers 2, you need to be in your ship, known as the Super Destroyer. Once there, make your way to the War Table area. Along the pathway leading to the War Table, focus your attention on the left side of the wall. You'll notice an array of weapons and a mannequin adorned in armor. You'll spot some machines between the mannequin's left and right sides.

These machines grant access to grenade selection. Opt for the machine on the left side, which acts as the entry point to the Armory. From there, a plethora of options will be presented to you, including Weaponry, Armory, Character, Booster, Career, Primary, Secondary, and Grenade.

You'll also find detailed stats for grenades in Helldivers 2 (Image via YouTube/ HardReset.Info)

Choose Grenade to view the list of grenades available for unlocking throughout your gameplay. You'll find detailed stats for each Grenade on the right side of the screen. This information aids in making informed decisions about which Grenade will prove advantageous on the battlefield.

It's worth noting that starting the game with this action might limit your initial Grenade options. Additional grenades, as well as armor and weapons, must be unlocked progressively during mission advancement.

As you progress through the game, you'll earn experience points and Medals, which can be utilized to unlock newer and more powerful weapons, armor, and grenades. These unlocked items will be seamlessly integrated into the machines you can use to change.

You can also change armor in Helldivers 2 (Image via YouTube/ HardReset.Info)

In Helldivers 2, you're not limited to just swapping Grenades; you can also change your armor. The process mirrors that of changing Grenades. Simply approach the machine on the left and interact with it.

You'll then be prompted with various choices. Select armor, and you'll be shown a roster of unlocked armor. Detailed stats for each armor will be displayed on the right side of the screen. This method also applies to switching your primary and secondary weapons.

