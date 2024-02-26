How to change Armor in Helldivers 2

To change your Armor in Helldivers 2, completing straightforward tasks is essential. It provides a tactical edge on the battlefield, with higher-tier Armor significantly increasing survival odds. However, understanding the selection process is crucial for equipping Armor effectively.

Initially equipped with standard weaponry and gear, players unlock access to new Armor and weapons as they advance. Yet, changing from current Armor to newer ones is vital, as facing formidable foes becomes impossible without adequate protection.

Although the gameplay of Helldivers 2 is uncomplicated, certain mechanics can pose challenges. So, comprehending these mechanics is vital for enhancing game progression. This article presents guidelines on how to change your Armor in Helldivers 2.

Here’s how you can change Armor in Helldivers 2

Enter the ship and head towards the area that leads to the War Table (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/HardReset.Info)

To change Armor in Helldivers 2, head to your ship, i.e., your permanent hideout. You can also change your ship's name.

Once aboard, navigate to the area leading to the War Table. Near the left wall, you'll spot an assortment of weapons and a mannequin adorned in Armor. This is your hub for Armor customization.

Interact with the machine on the left to change Armor in Helldivers 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/HardReset.Info)

You'll notice two machines and a mannequin. The one on the left grants access to the Armory, whereas the one on the right provides access to weaponry. Interact with the machine on the left, where you'll be presented with a tab featuring various options. Choose the Armory tab, which will show three options:

Armory

Helmet

Cape

On the right side of the screen, you'll find detailed stats (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/HardReset.Info)

Selecting Armory unveils the different types of Armor you've unlocked throughout your gameplay. On the screen's right side, you'll find detailed stats for each Armor type, aiding your decision-making process. Armors are categorized into tiers, encompassing Medium and Heavy variations. Pick the one that aligns with your battlefield preferences, and prepare to dominate.

Besides modifying your Armor, you can adjust your primary and secondary weapons. To do so, navigate away from the Armory tab and approach the machine on the right side. Interact with it to access a menu offering various choices, including primary and secondary weapons. After selecting the desired options for your loadout, exit the tab. This process also applies to changing your secondary weapon.

In addition to weapons and Armory adjustments, you can customize your grenades. This can be done by interacting with the weaponry machine, where you'll encounter a range of options, including grenades. Choose the grenade option to view all the grenades you've unlocked during your playthrough.

