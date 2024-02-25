Your ship's name is one of the many things in Helldivers 2 that can be endlessly customized. Even though some personalization aspects in the title, like armor tints, are restrictive, the developers, Arrowhead Game Studios, have included plenty of customization options in the latest co-op shooter.

Customizing your ship's name is one of the easiest tasks involving personalization in the title. However, for new players, navigating the menus to customize their ship's name can be a daunting task, given there is no proper explanation within the title.

To address this, here's a comprehensive guide on how to change your ship's name in Helldivers 2.

How to customize and change your ship's name in Helldivers 2

Expand Tweet

Your ship in Helldivers 2 serves as the primary hub for you and your crew. This is where you plan your intergalactic escapades, access the Galactic War table, unlock new Stratagems, make changes to your loadout, and even spend quality time with your co-op friends, playing games like rock, paper, scissors while awaiting the chance to establish "democracy."

Naming your ship not only adds a personal touch to the place where you spend most of your gameplay time, but also serves as an additional layer of customization. You can rename your ship after finishing the prologue.

To change your ship's name, follow these simple steps:

Within the Super Destroyer, head to the Ship Management system found on the left of the Armory .

system found on the left of the . Interact with the Ship Management computer, and head to the Destroyer tab .

computer, and head to the . Press Square on your PS5 controller or the R button for your PC to rename your ship.

Please note that after completing the prologue, you will be given a list of preset titles to choose from, like the Super Destroyer. Customization is quite limited at this stage. However, once the prologue is over, you can simply head to the Ship Management system to rename your ship as many times as you want.

Expand Tweet

While customizing certain elements feels restrictive, Helldivers 2 does a good job of giving you a plethora of personalization options elsewhere.