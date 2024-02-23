Playing Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2 is easily one of the most unique and fun easter eggs, which also doubles as a short mini-game to kill time with teammates while you wait for your turn to establish "managed democracy."

Helldivers 2, much like any other PlayStation exclusive, is packed to the brim with such cute little easter eggs. Most of these usually end up simply being a callback to another PlayStation IP, or the events in the previous Helldivers game.

However, the Rock, Paper, Scissors easter egg is nothing more than just an emote, which apparently also serves as a makeshift mini-game in the Super Destroyer. That being said, here's a comprehensive guide on how to play Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock play Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2

Similar to other unlockable emotes, the Rock, Paper, Scissors emote is unlocked via the title's Battle Pass. This might sound a bit suspect, considering the discussions surrounding Helldivers 2's Battle Pass and its monetization systems. However, let me assure you, unlocking the Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2 won't cost you a penny.

This emote is on the free track, meaning you can unlock it simply via progression. You will need to reach Page 8 of Helldivers 2 Mobilize! to get access to the Rock, Paper, Scissors emote. On there, you can simply grab it for 50 medals.

How to play Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2 on PC and PS5

The best part about emotes in Helldivers 2 is that in a co-op group, only one player is required to have unlocked the emotes. Once you or one of your squad members has access to the Rock, Paper, Scissors emote, equip it via the Armory menu in the Super Destroyer, i.e., your ship. Emotes can be found under the same menu where you customize your Helldiver.

Once equipped, simply perform the emote by pressing the d-pad on PS5's DualSense controller or the B button on the keyboard. You can switch between different choices, i.e., rock, paper, or scissors using the d-pad, to potentially get an upper hand over your co-op friends in this simple, but extremely fun mini-game.

Helldivers 2, on the surface, might look like an ultra-serious intergalactic third-person shooter. However, at its core, it's a nod to the old-school co-op shooter games, which, despite featuring a rather corny story, excelled at delivering a fun and engaging co-op experience.