To have an advantage in challenging battles, it is essential to make the best Terminid build in Helldivers 2. In this shooter video game (SVG), Terminids are bug-like extra-terrestrial creatures you must defeat to progress, complete objectives, and earn lucrative rewards. They are built to reproduce, spread, and destroy democracy instinctively. You are tasked with eliminating them from the galaxy.

There are eight variants of Terminids, each possessing different abilities, armor, and tactics. Using the best Terminid build in Helldivers 2 will help you level the playing field against these creatures.

Selecting the right weapons, armor, and stratagems to maximize your potential in the title is vital. The current meta has certain items at the top of the rankings, making them a viable pick against these destroyers of democracy.

This article discusses the optimal equipment and strategems for making the best Terminid build in Helldivers 2.

What is the best Terminid build in Helldivers 2?

To eliminate Terminids in Helldivers 2, you need armor-piercing weapons, stratagems, sturdy armor, and turrets. For that reason, we have curated a list of the most suitable items to equip before heading into missions below.

Best weapons for Terminid build

Helldivers 2 has a wide range of weapons you can take into the battle. However, certain ones are more effective against Terminids during missions. Here are the weapons you can consider taking to make the best Terminid build in Helldivers 2:

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator (Assault Rifle)

P-19 Redeemer (Pistol)

SG-225 Breaker (Shotgun)

SMG-37 Defender (Submachine Gun)

The AR-23P Liberator Penetrator is the most effective weapon to fight against Terminids. Assault Rifles contain larger magazines, commendable DPS (Damage Per Second), and are easy to carry. Agile movement is necessary for dodging hordes of creatures while dealing lethal damage. Additionally, the P-19 Redeemer is widely considered the best Pistol, and you can keep it as a backup during fights.

Best armor for Terminid build

DP-40 Hero of Federation armor in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Armor plays a crucial role in keeping you alive for long periods. Choosing the right armor is an important step to make the perfect build. Here is the best armor in the game:

DP-40 Hero of the Federation (Medium Armor)

An armor's passive ability can give you additional buffs during missions in Helldivers 2. For that reason, DP-40 Hero of the Federation is the best choice since it has the Democracy Protects passive that provides a 50% chance of not dying after taking critical damage from Terminids.

Best stratagems for Terminid build

Stratagems are the additional abilities divers possess to liberate the galaxy. They come in handy for defending a stronghold, calling an airstrike on the enemies, surveillance of an area, and others. Here are the best stratagems you can take for your Terminid build:

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

Mortar Sentry

“Guard Dog” Rover

Orbital Precision Strike

Eagle Napalm Airstrike can be a game-changer against ambushes. It has a wide range and calls continuous airstrikes upon enemies when you are outnumbered. The Mortar Sentry can help you defend and provide cover against enemies, while the "Guard Dog" Rover will help you survey enemy positions.

