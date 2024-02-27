The quest to kill all Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2 can be tiresome. There are 10 types of Terminid enemies for Helldivers to defeat, and each of these creatures presents a different set of challenges. Some are tough to beat because of their small size, while others can be deadly due to their unforgiving attacks.

If you're not prepared for the challenge, then your fight for democracy could be over before it begins. We've got you covered though, as this article will show you how to kill all Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2.

Here's how to kill all Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2

1) Scavengers & Pouncers

Scavengers can be tough to deal with because of their sheer numbers in battle (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/DrybearGamers)

Scavengers and Pouncers are the weakest of the Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2. Both Scavengers and Pouncers are small in stature and can't do a lot to damage you. However, their strength lies in numbers, and if you get caught between a few of these two Terminids, your fight for liberty will quickly come to an end.

However, you probably won't suffer such a fate since taking these Terminids out is an extremely simple task. You can one-shot them with most guns, but since you need a weapon that's good for crowd control, the SG-225 Breaker is an excellent choice. A well-placed grenade is also enough to take out a bunch of these types of Terminids.

2) Hunters & Warriors

Always go for the limbs when fighting the Warrior Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/DrybearGamers)

Up next, we have the Warriors and Hunters. Warriors are bigger, but in terms of the threat they pose, these Terminids are average at best. You can easily take advantage of their slow pace and land a few shots in their big faces to take them out. However, it is important to note that they do a final melee attack before going down. If you're facing a few of them together, go for the limbs to compromise their maneuverability and then take them out.

Hunters, on the other hand, are tricky enemies. Their ability to lunge from one side to the other makes them tough to take out. You will want to distance yourself from them and then use the Anti-Material rifle for an easy kill.

3) Hive Guards & Brood Commanders

Always be aware of a Brood Commander's charge attack (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/DrybearGamers)

Hive Guards and Brood Commanders are essentially bigger Warrior Terminids. However, Brood Commanders should always be prioritized in battle because they can call in reinforcements. These Terminids are also significantly faster than the Warriors, so you can never go wrong by aiming for their limbs.

With the Brood Commander's limbs out of the way, a couple of shots with any armor-penetrating weapon should do the trick. Dealing with the Hive Guards is fairly simple; you can circle them to shoot their exposed backs or take the high ground to aim for unarmored spots.

4) Bile Spewers & Stalkers

Never let a Bile Spewer get close to you (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/DrybearGamers)

The Bile Spewers are more commonly found on desert-type maps in Helldivers 2. These enemies throw balls of acid at you that need to be avoided at all costs. It is important to maintain your distance and always be on the move while battling against them. Unlike most Terminids, these can be taken out by landing a few shots on their heads.

Stalkers are probably the deadliest of the Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2. They are heavily cloaked, which allows them to blend into the environment, and they take advantage of this to catch you by surprise.

Moreover, if a Stalker gets close to you, it will more often than not kill you in one to two hits. However, they don't have a ton of armor, so a few shots to the abdomen or head should do the trick.

5) Chargers & Bile Titans

Bile Titans are heavyweights amongst the Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/DrybearGamers)

Both Chargers and Bile Titans are elite Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2. Chargers have heavy armor on their entire body except their back. As the name suggests, these enemies will try to charge at you. When they do, simply dodge and circle them and shoot at their exposed backs. Once the spot on their back explodes, a few shots to their body will easily take them out.

Killing Bile Titans in Helldivers 2 can be a little tricky. You will want to pack your best Stratagems to deal with them, as a gunfight is dangerous and will only result in the waste of ammo. As soon as you spot these giants, create some distance and place an Orbital Precision Strike in their path to deal with them effectively.

You should now be able to effectively kill all Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2.

