Helldivers 2 enemy list: All enemy types explained

The Helldivers 2 enemy list already contains some formidable foes who can give you a really hard time, especially on the harder difficulties. The list can be broadly classified into two categories - Automatons and Terminids. These types of foes also have their respective threats and weaknesses.

This makes it important to understand all the names on the Helldivers 2 enemy list. It will enable you to gauge a particular objective before jumping into the battleground. Moreover, certain enemies require specific weapons and strategies.

Complete Helldivers 2 enemy list: Terminid faction

The Terminids represent the insectoid factions, and they infest the bug planets of the galaxy. While the weaker bugs are quite squishy, there are some really strong ones on the Helldivers 2 enemy list.

The Terminids represent different kinds of bugs (Image via PlayStation)

Name Description Scavengers The weakest of the Terminids, they go for melee damage and usually attack in swarms. They can be easily dealt with any kind of weapon. Hunters While they're similar to Scavengers, Hunters can jump at you from a distance. They do melee damage. Warriors While they have frontal armors, Warriors are easy to take down with Machine guns. They're also susceptible to any damage from the sides, where they lack any kind of protection Stalker Stalkers might not have much self-defense, but they have the tendency to go invisible. Bile Spewer These bugs will constantly throw acid at you, which can take away your health and slow down your movement. However, these bugs are really squishy, as their large abdomens have no armor. Brood Commander A tougher version of the Warrior, they're nearly impenetrable from the front. This is the first type of Terminids that might require the use of stratagems. Charger A dangerous foe, the Chargers only take damage from their exposed rear. They get their name from the fact that they tend to attack you aggressively. Use the dive button strategically if you want to prevent yourself from being mauled to death. Bile Titan Bile Titans are the strongest Terminids and can be an absolute nightmare to kill. Use heavy artillery like the 500 KG bombs, as their only weak spots are their mouth and back.

Complete Helldivers 2 enemy list: Automaton faction

The Automatons are very different from Terminids, as they're artificial life forms that will remind you of the Terminator movies. While the basic Automatons are pretty easy to kill, the advanced ones can be extremely hard to bring down. Unlike Terminids, Automatons tend to shoot at you as well, making it important to hide behind the covers.

The Automatons are susceptible to electric damage (Image via PlayStation)

Name Description Trooper, Raider, Marauder The extremely basic Automatons, who can be taken down easily. They're usually dangerous only if they swarm around you. Commissar They are pretty similar to Troopers, but they yield swords that can do melee damage from close range. Scout Strider These are tall robots that have a trooper operating them with a laser weapon. While it's completely protected from the front, taking down the operator from the exposed sides disables Scout Striders Berserker These robots do a lot of melee damage and have a lot of armor. However, their heads are completely exposed, and a couple of headshots are enough to disable them. Devastator A Berserker with more armor Hulk This is an extremely dangerous bot that boasts a large variety of weapons. They have weak spots on their back, and you can use any weapon that deals anti-tank damage. Stratagems are pretty effective against them as well. Tanks These Automatons have two versions, and they deal a massive amount of damage. Stratagems and anti-tank weapons can only deal with them, and they're usually found in missions of higher difficulty.

You can damage Terminids and Automatons with the same weapons. However, using the right stratagems will make a lot of difference in reducing the difficulty of the missions. Using Eagle Strikes is a great way to damage the Terminids, who are extremely susceptible to fire damage.

Similarly, using anti-tank weapons on heavier Automatons becomes a necessity on Medium difficulty or above. Employing stratagems that also do EMP blasts is highly effective against the robots.

At first, your choices of weapons and stratagems will be limited as it takes time and resources to unlock them. It's recommended you don't start a mission on an extremely high difficulty level, even when playing in a squad of four. After unlocking a significant part of your armory and stratagems, you can crank up the difficulty levels of your fight against the Terminids and Automatons.