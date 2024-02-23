Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2 is a mini-game that Helldivers can access on their ships. As everyone knows, there is nothing like playing a game while preparing to fight for democracy. Stratagem Hero gives you prompts for the various Stratagems, and your main objective is to press the right buttons to use their codes. The idea sounds exciting, but a lot of people have been struggling to access this mini-game.

We've got you covered, though, as this article will show you how to play Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2 and discuss whether it offers any valuable rewards.

Here's how to play Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2

Stratagem Hero can help you improve your Stratagem usage in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Tanzm)

If you haven't been able to play Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2, then it is important to note that you need to buy the Super Citizen Edition to be able to access this mini-game. However, a lot of people who only have the base game have reportedly been able to engage in Stratagem Hero for themselves by joining a friend's ship.

So, if you're itching to spend some time in this mini-game, then try to access it through a friend's ship. If this doesn't work, you can always upgrade to the Super Citizen Edition. Some Helldivers may feel left out if they're unable to play Stratagem Hero. As such, it's worth discussing if this mini-game has any benefits to offer.

Will you get any rewards for playing Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2?

Getting a high score in Stratagem Hero will give you bragging rights in place of awards (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Tanzm)

Playing the Stratagem Hero mini-game in Helldivers 2 does not provide you with any extra awards. You can grind it all you want, but it will not have an impact on anything. Stratagem Hero has one sole purpose in Helldivers 2. It helps players get some practice using all the different Stratagem Codes.

To be efficient in battle, players need to have a strong command of the Stratagem Codes. It can be game-changing if they can pull out Stratagems like the Anti-Material Rifle and FLAM-40 Flamethrower at a moment's notice. However, one doesn't need a mini-game to become proficient with such items' codes.

Moreover, remembering the codes for all the Stratagems in the game is difficult. Our advice for you would be to pick your favorite Stratagems, note their codes down, and practice them as often as possible while you're out serving Liber-tea to your foes.

Now that you have all the facts in front of you, it is up to you to decide whether Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2 is worth the extra money you'd have to pay for the Super Citizen Edition.