Helldivers 2 review: A co-op delight par excellence

When I first heard about Helldivers 2, I had no idea what I was getting into. I've never played the first iteration of the game, as it was not my kind of shooter. After watching a bunch of trailers for Helldivers 2, it immediately caught my eye, and I thought I'd give it a go. For someone who has spent thousands of hours in shooting games, I initially underestimated this title.

Helldivers 2 is packed with suspense, adrenaline-pumping action, and an unexpectedly rich narrative that ensnares players for hours on end. At its core, the game tasks them with the noble mission of purging Super Earth of existential threats. This heralds a return to conflict following a fleeting period of reprieve from the voracious Terminids — dreaded alien bugs that once again encroach upon galactic peace.

The same threat has returned, starting a new galactic war to end civilization on Super Earth and all its planets. However, there is a new threat from the West called Automatons, who have the same goal. I'm yet to figure out if there is a conspiracy underneath the lore, but it's pretty straightforward, and that's also extremely enjoyable.

Helldivers 2 is your sci-fi space fantasy come true

You begin the journey of becoming a Helldiver in training mode, learning all the tips and tricks for moving around the map. You know how to use a Stratagem (which is a unique feature in your arsenal), and you learn how to shoot down threats. However, the training mode doesn't include automatons; you complete your training by discovering how to deal with the Terminids in Helldivers 2, the alien bugs that have infested the whole world.

During the training, the movement mechanism felt fluid, and it was effortless to navigate. In my experience of playing third-person shooters, the camera angle didn't feel right most of the time. Hence, I have always preferred playing FPS over TPS.

However, the field of view and the camera angle felt really comfortable here, and after a long time, Helldivers 2 didn't let my prejudice take control over my precedent.

Helldivers 2 lobby (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Since my childhood, I've always had the fantasy that I'd have my spaceship and that I'd go to distant planets to save civilizations from different threats. Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, I kind of saw my fantasy on the big screen. Helldivers 2, however, affords players the opportunity to incarnate this dream within the virtual realm.

From personalizing one's character to selecting weaponry and navigating a meticulously crafted lobby interface replete with holographic battle maps, the game seamlessly immerses players in the quintessential intergalactic sci-fi experience. The fun part is that it doesn't end there.

Helldivers 2 in-game ss (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The lobby stays like this when another player joins in, and they can also interact with everything on the ship, including the "Galactic War" battle map. However, the lobby leader is the one to select the target mission. Upon choosing that, your spaceship may take a space jump to go from one place to another.

For you and your teammates to enter the mission, you need to be aboard the Hellpod that will take you to the planet. Another exciting thing is that you can control it just right before landing, as well. For a co-op game, I've never experienced a battle preparation that is this immersive in my life.

Fluid gameplay, along with a solid combat experience

Coming to the gameplay mechanics, I've already mentioned that they're incredibly fluid. However, I do have one complaint. While trying to escape from a bug- or robot-infested environment, the game doesn't allow you to jump. It does let you jump and be prone, but there should have been a jump option for more fluidity in movement.

The gunplay is as realistic as it can get for a co-op third-person shooter. If you're thinking you will Strafe Fire as you do in Call of Duty, that's not going to work. You really have to think about the bullet spread and, based on that, count your shots.

Stratagmes in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The best feature in Helldivers 2 is the Stratagem. This unique gem in your arsenal lets you call different attributes from your spaceship. Be it respawning dead teammates, resupplying your weaponry, or raining down an orbital strike over your enemies, each Stratagem has its unique code, and you need to select them very carefully.

Imagine you are in a tight gunfight, and your teammate dies. Now, it's your responsibility to bring them back. The game challenges your courage and focus. If you fumble, you might press the wrong code, and then it's too late for you and your team.

I have a love-hate relationship with Stratagems after playing Helldivers 2. Until my muscle memory kicks in, I really need to think about what I want to press, and for that, the game makes me keep tight on my toes. This, naturally, is a massive adrenaline boost.

Helldivers 2 bugs (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

There are more than 30 Stratagems that you can use. The more you play, the more they unlock; you can also get some by using Requisitions (a unique currency that you earn while playing the game). When you level up, you'll surely need the strongest Stratagems in your arsenal. Hence, the game gives you enough reason to grind further.

Fun missions to complete with your friends

The missions in Helldivers 2 are pretty primary. You have to destroy eggs, retrieve launch codes, and activate a missile to eradicate the infestation, or you need to kill a certain number of enemies and their bosses. There are some side quests as well. For instance, blowing up a research center or collecting specific samples.

Helldivers 2 has a plethora of missions to complete (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

While the missions don't offer anything massive, the way that you carry them out is essential. Suppose I'm with my team, and we are coordinating. In that case, I prefer not engaging in unnecessary places as all the missions have timers, and sometimes completing them while eradicating foes gets really difficult.

If you are playing solo, then it's an entirely different experience. However, I was there on the battlefield, mainly with my friends, and this game rewards teamwork. If you are not communicating, then it punishes you. The gameplay doesn't let you get away if you are great at shooting with stupendous aim; it values partnership, and if you are not following the calls, you'll be left behind on a hellish planet all by yourself.

Atmosphere and lighting, a whole cinematic experience in one game

As for the environment, Helldivers 2 probably delivers one of the most cinematic atmospheres in a co-op game right now. It kind of reminded me of Star Wars Battlefront 3, although it's not quite precisely the same, as it offers much more depth in terms of visual fidelity.

Be it the foliage or the textures on the map, everything looks crisp and clear. The lighting is breathtaking, and one of the most astounding features is that every time you land on a different planet, it's a different experience.

Helldivers 2 atmosphere (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

You never feel bored while roaming around or fighting against the bugs or the robots in Helldivers 2. After investing more than 10 hours, I can say that I'm yet to scratch the surface. Hence, I don't know what the game has to offer altogether. Be it a desert or a snow map, they are always unique in terms of the layout or the foes that you are up against. If you are someone who loves classic sci-fi gore, then be my guest; this game is absolutely for you.

Each time you fire a bug, their bodies get dismantled, and you get covered with alien bug blood, goo, and whatnot. You have your spaceship, a plethora of weapons in your arsenal, and different planets with strange bugs and uncontrollable robots. Your job is to protect the peace. What more do you want?

In conclusion

It would be a sin if I did not mention this part - Helldivers 2 has some of the most incredible background music ever. The last time BGM hit me hard and completely immersed me in a game, especially multiplayer/co-op, was in Battlefield 1. I've played many titles since then, but it has never felt the same.

Playing Helldivers 2 is probably one of the best gaming experiences I've had in 2024. But is it perfect?

While I played it on PC, the title's launch was quite tricky. There were some issues with matchmaking, and the developers pushed updates almost every day to fix them. I still faced some problems with the server. However, that is easily fixable, I believe, and the game shows great potential in the long run.

Helldivers 2 is undoubtedly one of the best co-op shooters that you can play with your friends. So, buckle your seatbelt and prepare for an immersive journey into space. You are a Helldiver, and you have responsibilities to fulfill.

Helldivers 2

Rating helldivers 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: Windows PC (Review copy provided by Arrowhead Game Studios)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Developer(s): Arrowhead Game Studios

Publisher(s): Arrowhead Game Studios

Release Date: February 8, 2024