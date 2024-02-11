Changing your cape in Helldivers 2 can sometimes be as important as changing your primary weapon. While a different mission may require you to take a different approach and pack different stratagems, your choice of cape will determine how dashing you look while protecting Super Earth. Fortunately, there are many of these in the game, and you can even wear a different one for most missions.

This is a co-op game, and the need to distinguish yourself from the crowd will be felt. Luckily, there are over 46 capes available for unlocking at launch alone. While they only exist as cosmetic items, picking the right one for you and your team will help you guys carve out an identity for yourself and protect Super Earth in style.

Let's look at how to change the cape in Helldivers 2.

Here's how to change cape in Helldivers 2

Different capes allow you to protect Super Earth in style (Image via YouTube/HardReset.info)

Before you change your cape, it is important to note that, unlike armor, fiddling with your cape will not grant you any additional buffs or bonuses. Now, like most items in the game, the journey of a cape also starts inside your ship.

Let's take a closer look at the process of changing capes in Helldivers 2:

Head towards your ship

Access the armory

Head over to Capes

You can now select your cape of choice and strut around in style as you and your team strategize to defend Super Earth. There might not be many options available if you're starting. However, as you explore and progress through the game, more capes, armor, and weapons will begin to find their way into your inventory.

If you've bought the base game and are not looking to grind for cosmetics, you can easily upgrade your copy to get the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2. This costs $59.99 to buy outright but comes with a bunch of different cosmetics.

Purchasing this will unlock the Stratagem Hero Ship game, the "Will of the People" cape, a unique armor set, and the MP-98 Knight weapon.

Helldivers 2 is still fairly new; for the time being, capes are only being treated as cosmetic items. However, as more content eventually starts to make its way into the game, it wouldn't be surprising to see new capes that grant buffs in battle.

