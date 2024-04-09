The Automatons are back as the new Helldivers 2 Major Order is now live. Over the last week, the forces of Super Earth fought to take Tibit, Maia, and Durgen back from the Automatons. With those three planets liberated Super Earth celebrated the occasion and informed their Helldivers that the Automatons have been eradicated and the galaxy is once again free.

That said, that couldn't be further from the truth, as the Automatons have now made a return. Let's take a look at the new Helldivers 2 Major Order.

Automatons return to action as new Helldivers 2 Major Order is now live

The Automatons are back for vengeance and have launched an attack on the Valdis Sector. They have begun their invasion and are currently committing crimes against democracy on the following planets:

Aurora Bay

Merak

Merga IV

Cyberstan

Mekbuda

Vindemitarix Prime

All of these fall under the Valdis Sector, and the peace of these planets along with the galaxy is in the hands of the Helldivers. Super Earth has issued orders to their Helldivers, who are now beginning to drop into Cyberstan, to hold back the assault of the Automaton enemy types.

The previous bot army that was defeated at Tibit and its surrounding planets was thought to be the full extent of their force. However, now it seems like that was just a distraction for the real army to jump in. The new Automaton fleet is reportedly much bigger than the threat that the Helldivers recently eradicated.

The previous Major Order came with a lot of casualties, and democracy seemed to be under threat. However, the attack launched with the new Helldivers 2 Major Order is much bigger in scope. The fighters of Super Earth must give them all if they wish to eliminate the Automaton threat once and for all.

Will the Helldivers succeed in holding the Automatons back? (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/SwanyPlaysGames)

Fighting has already begun to take place in Cyberstan as Helldivers continue to deploy in loads. The Automatons are currently not giving any ground. Their sheer numbers are intimidating, and there is a possibility that they'll end up pushing back the reinforcements from Super Earth.

It is still not clear what the enemy's true intentions are. However, our forces need to be careful because committing too many bodies to the Automaton threat will leave the Terminids free to reign terror.

The new Helldivers 2 Major Order will run for the next couple of days. Hopefully, our Helldivers will be able to emerge victorious and put an end to the Automatons for good.

