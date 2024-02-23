Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2 can pose a formidable challenge to even the most experienced of Helldivers. There are over eight types of enemies in the title, and players have been itching to serve a cup of Liber-tea to all of them. However, tackling them without a well-planned strategy and tactics will land you in trouble.

Let us read on to find out the various ways by which you can take on Automatons in Helldivers 2.

How to kill all Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2: Trooper, Marauder, Raider & Commissar

For democracy! (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Ratatoskr)

When it comes to the hierarchy, the Trooper, Marauder, and Raider Automaton enemy types are at the bottom of the barrel. While Commissars rank a little higher, they don't pose much of a threat. Going for headshots or throwing a well-placed grenade is all you need to take these Automatons down. It is important to always stay away from Commissars as they can quickly defeat you.

You'll need to pack an armour-piercing weapon for all the enemies on this list. The SG-225 is an amazing choice; you can also pack the Railgun or Anti-Material Rifle for mid-to close-range encounters.

How to kill all Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2: Scout Strider and Berserker

The Scout Striders are huge in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/ Ratatoskr)

The Scout Strider and Berserker are armoured big boys among the Automatons. While the Scout Striders are more like a mobile turret, the berserkers don't have a lot of range. That said, Berserkers are one of the deadliest enemies at close ranges, owing to the chainsaws they carry.

Both these Automatons go down easily if you leverage their low speed. Circle around the Scout Striders to shoot at the exposed pilot in the back. With an SG-225 in hand, you can easily make short work of them. For the Berserkers, you can aim for their limbs or go for a lethal headshot.

How to kill all Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2: Devastator and Hulk

The Devastators in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Ratatoskr)

Now we're moving up the hierarchy of Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2. The Devastators in the title can be deadly if you get caught in their attacks. However, they have a glaring weakness that makes them easy to kill. Simply put a few rounds into the glowing red core in the centre of their chest to easily deal with the Devastators.

The Hulks are heavily armoured, so make sure you pack your best guns. The Railgun or the Orbital Strike Stratagem are also highly effective against them. Make sure you maintain your distance while fighting them, as they can easily kill you. Staying away will be easy because the Hulks are quite slow. Use the Railgun or the Orbital strike from far away to take down these enemies.

How to kill all Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2: Tanks and Dropships

Tanks can be lethal at close ranges (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Ratatoskr)

The Tanks and the Dropships are the heavyweights of the Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2. Defeating the Tanks is a two-man job in this game. There are two variants of this Automaton enemy type in Helldivers 2 — the Shredder Tank and the Annihilator Tank. This fight may somewhat resemble the one with Bile Titans in Helldivers 2.

The Shredders are dangerous, but you can easily circle to shoot at the exposed weak spots in their back. The Annihilators, on the other hand, are much deadlier. Avoid trying to shoot them down with ammo considering they are tanks. The best way to take them down is ordering an Orbital Strike; aiming will be somewhat easy since the Annihilators are relatively slow.

The Dropships are like the motherships of all Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2. These enemies act to spawn Automatons into the arena, and this is why you should always prioritize them in battle. The most effective way of killing the Dropships is by shooting at their engines. The Recoilless Rifle, which is also one of the best Stratagems in the game, is excellent for a smooth takedown.