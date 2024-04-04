Helldivers 2's next Premium Warbond arrives in April next week

Helldivers 2 players will get the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond on April 11. It will bring a host of new weapons, along with fresh capes and emotes. Given this is paid content, these items won't provide any undue advantages but will surely give its wielders a new edge while liberating planets.

Helldivers are currently battling Automaton Legion, after a valiant victory on the Malevelon Creek. The current Major Order tasks Helldivers 2 players to liberate all Automaton-held planets - Tibit, Durgen, and Maia.

Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond brings new weapons, utility boosters, and emotes

According to a PlayStation Blog post, the following content (with their official descriptions) will arrive with the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond:

Firepower

BR-14 Adjudicator Rife - Deliver righteous judgement to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.

R-36 Eruptor Rifle - Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow - Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

Secondary Weapons & Utility Booster

G-123 Thermite Grenade - This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

GP-31 Grenade Pistol - Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don't forget to reload between shots though.

Expert Extraction Pilot Booster - Need to get out of a jam fast? This booster lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Home in time for dinner.

Armour

CE-27 Ground Breaker - [Medium Armour] “The ground is just another obstacle that hasn’t yet been cleared.” – SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder.

CE-07 Demolition Specialist - [Light Armour] Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity.

FS-55 Devastator - [Heavy Armour] Domestic versions of this armour allow colonial farmers to safely plant crops and mines side-by-side while staying in one piece.

Capes

Harbinger of True Equality

Eagle's Fury

Freedom's Tapestry

Helldivers will require Super Credits to purchase this Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond similar to the first one. While the number wasn't mentioned, we expect it to be 1,000 Super Credits.

