What is Malevelon Creek cape in Helldivers 2? (Fallen Hero's Vengeance)

The Helldivers 2 Malevelon Creek cape is an item that's now available in-game, commemorating all those who lost their lives in the liberation of Malevelon Creek. Also known as "robot Vietnam," this planet and its Automatons have been a thorn to deal with ever since players started diving in.

While we will get to the short history of Helldivers' struggle on this ominous planet and their eventual success, let's quickly discuss the trending Malevelon Creek cape and how you can get your mittens on one of them.

Helldivers 2 Malevelon Creek cape is available to all players

The Malevelon Creek cape has been offered in memory of the brave Helldivers who fought and lost their lives in the successful liberation of the planet. To get it, you will simply have to launch the game since the developers, or rather the President of Super Earth, have decreed that all Helldivers will be issued that special cape this week (April 1-7).

The announcement provided a glimpse of the cape and its details.

Name: Fallen Hero's Vengeance

Description: Our heroic fallen live on in this cape, guiding its bearer's aim to the heart of those who killed them.

Stats: Armor Rating - 100 || Speed - 100 || Stamina Regen - 100

Armour Passive - Standard Issue (No additional bonuses)

Visually, the cape does have a charm to it, with a red skull adorning the middle of the fabric. So, go ahead and adorn your avatar with the same. While you will not look unique in this outfit, you don't have to.

Instead, all of us can wear the cape to honor the deaths that paved the way for Malevelon Creek's liberation.

Malevelon Creek and Helldivers 2 history

Players had been struggling to make a dent in the Automaton's control over Robot Vietnam, aka Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2, for some time. Coordinated community attacks and missions failed to make much progress. #rememberthecreek became a common trending phase among the community.

Then came a Major Order from the developers on X, asking Helldivers to eliminate the Automatons from the Creek once and for all. Troops were mobilized en masse, and the struggle to liberate the planet continued. After an intense battle, victory was finally declared on April 1.

The President of Super Earth marked April 3 as Malevelon Creek Memorial Day and unveiled the Fallen Hero's Vengeance cape discussed above. While the dust has settled on the battlegrounds of Malevelon Creek for the moment, the Helldivers offensive continues on other sectors and planets.