How to complete the Defend Campaigns challenge in Helldivers 2

Defend Campaigns challenge in Helldivers 2 features story-driven tasks that provide lucrative rewards upon completion. It also helps you upgrade your diver and quickly progress in the primary story. This challenge is a primary objective in the title’s “Major Order” Liberation Campaign that must be completed for progression. Besides, the Major Order missions are a great way of earning medals.

To complete the Defend Campaigns challenge in Helldivers 2, you must plan and strategize to tackle the coordinated ambush of the Automatons. The current Major Order mission will ask you to defend and win at least eight battles against the enemies. Completing the missions will get you 12500 Requisitions. However, the complicated nature of these missions has players struggling to complete them.

To that end, this article explains how you can complete the Defend Campaigns challenge in Helldivers 2.

Steps to complete the Defend Campaigns challenge in Helldivers 2

The recently added Defend Campaigns challenge in Helldivers 2 features specific Automaton Operations. As per the story, the Helldiver core command has decided to launch an ambush on the Automatons instead of the Terminids in multiple Super-Earths, including Troost and Ingmar. For that, you are given different missions to help realize this plan.

Here are the steps to complete the Defend Campaigns challenge in Helldivers 2:

First, open the Galactic War map and look for the planets that are being attacked by the Automatons. You must defeat the enemy forces and liberate planets from their invasion.

Then, look for the two progress bars on the planets. Blue means the allies are winning, while red stands for the enemy. Prefer taking part in the operations marked with red.

Fill up the blue bar of the red-marked planets by defeating the Automatons. Your goal will be to keep killing the enemy forces till the planet is liberated. Note that these challenges are to be completed within the time frame. If the time elapses while the planet is red-marked, you will lose the challenge.

You will also find multiple escort missions where you will be given the task: “Escort and protect the researchers as they travel to the extraction zone.” It is one of the easiest missions you can take up in the challenge. You have to complete eight challenges, and it is advisable to complete the easy ones to progress quickly.

Since teamwork and communication are essential parts of Helldivers 2 gameplay, you should consider saving the planets alongside your friends. Completing the higher-difficulty missions requires coordination, and having a squad will help defeat the Automatons tactically within the timeframe.

That concludes our guide on how to complete the Defend Campaigns challenge in Helldivers 2.

