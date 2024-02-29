The Railgun in Helldivers 2 is easily one of the best support weapons that you will have access to, with many believing it to be 'the best'. It is a late-game Stratagem that can be unlocked once you reach level 20. Its ability to charge up shots allows players to deal a devastating amount of damage in battle.

Moreover, the Railgun is strong enough to make short work of the toughest Automatons and Terminids. A weapon as good as this should be an automatic pick for each mission. However, for all its good qualities, the Railgun in Helldivers 2 can be a little tricky to use. Players might struggle with their shot timings and charge windows, which will lower the performance of this weapon.

But we've got you covered, as this article will show you how to use the Railgun in Helldivers 2 effectively.

Here's how to use the Railgun in Helldivers 2

The Railgun can tear through most enemies (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Gaming Prodigy)

The Railgun, one of the best support weapons in Helldivers 2, can be used in two different modes: Safe mode and Unsafe mode. Holding down your reload button will allow you to swap between the two.

The Safe mode will automatically charge your Railgun shots for you; this changes the weapon in such a way that each bullet you fire will always do the same amount of damage.

The Unsafe Mode, on the other hand, allows you to charge the Railgun as much as you like for increased damage. While you will be dealing extra damage in battle, this can fire back. If you overcharge the Railgun, it will blow up in your hand and put you out of commission.

However, The Unsafe mode is the way to go because the biggest thing that this weapon has going for it is the damage. If you're struggling to use this weapon in Unsafe mode, spending some time with it in Safe mode will help you get comfortable.

Railgun in its full glory (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The Railgun isn't a crutch either since it requires a decent amount of skill to use. Your firing rate with this weapon is slowed down, meaning you will need to make all of your shots count. Ammo is also limited, so only use it on the toughest enemies, like the Bile Titans or the Hulks in Helldivers 2.

Lastly, aiming for headshots and weak spots is what really allows the Railgun to shine in battle. With this knowledge in hand, you are now ready to dominate with the Railgun in Helldivers 2.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

How to get Boosters in Helldivers 2? || Best Automaton build in Helldivers 2