5 best Helldivers 2 support weapons

The Helldivers 2 support weapons will often get more use than all the Primary and Secondary ones you unlock. This isn't to say that all the other weapons aren't great. It only means that the Helldivers 2 support weapons are excellent, making them viable in almost any situation. There are over 15 to choose from as well.

With so much variety, players often get confused about which ones they should carry into battle. To that end, this article will show you five of the best Helldivers 2 support weapons. Let's get into it.

Here are 5 of the best Helldivers 2 support weapons

1) Railgun

The Railgun can tear through the toughest armor (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Gaming Prodigy)

The Railgun is not just one of the best Helldivers 2 support weapons, but arguably the greatest firearm in the game. Its three-second call time and unlimited uses are just the cherry on top of a deadly gun that can work wonders at medium to long range.

The only drawback is that it needs to be charged before firing. This means you can't mindlessly blast everyone. Instead, Helldivers will have to pick their targets carefully with the Railgun. However, upon picking a target, just a few charged shots from this gun are enough to take people out.

2) Anti-Material Rifle

Use the Anti-Material rifle for easy headshots (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Knights of the Nine)

Using the Anti-Material rifle in Helldivers 2 can be a little tricky. However, once you learn how to use it, this gun transforms into the best weapon for long-range encounters. Its ability to zoom in allows for a ton of precision, which is excellent for targeting the weak spots of Terminids and Automatons.

Even big enemies like the Devastators and Berserkers in Helldivers 2 don't stand a chance against this weapon. Put some distance between yourself and the target and let the Anti-Material rifle take over. A few shots to the head or enemy weak points will result in a swift takedown.

3) FLAM-40 Flamethrower

First-person action with the FLAM-40 Flamethrower (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/TheUntouchableWolf)

The FLAM-40 Flamethrower can overpower armor and deal damage to heavily shielded enemies. This makes it one of the best Helldivers 2 support weapons. What's special about this gun is not only its ability to incinerate enemies, but you can also set the terrain on fire. This makes it excellent for establishing distance between yourself and the Automatons.

While running away from enemies, turn around and draw a line of fire to create separation. This will slow down their pursuit, but make haste since the fiery line won't last too long.

4) Grenade Launcher

The Grenade Launcher can tear through Lairs and enemies alike (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/The House of Knights)

The Grenade Launcher is one of the best Helldivers 2 support weapons due to its sheer capacity for destruction. If you're standing under a Dropship with one of these in hand, you can easily take down all the Automatons spawning in before they even join the fight. Moreover, they are excellent for dealing with heavily armored enemies like the Hulks in Helldivers 2.

However, you must be careful while using the Grenade Launcher around your team. While it is easy to take down enemies using this gun, it is even easier to hurt your fellow Helldivers or yourself. So, only pull out the Grenade Launcher when you're certain you won't get caught in its blast.

5) Arc Thrower

A charged shot from the Arc Thrower can take out multiple enemies at once (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/EternalWindTWR)

Last but not least, we have the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2. Amongst all the Helldivers 2 support weapons, only the Grenade Launcher compares to this beast in terms of crowd control. Charging up a shot of this weapon can easily take out multiple fodder Automaton and Terminid enemy types.

However, you will have to be careful when using the Arc Thrower. The deadly electrical zaps emitted by this weapon can take out your teammates as well. Moreover, using it at close ranges is a sure-shot way of letting your enemies overwhelm you.

Now you have a complete list of the best Helldivers 2 support weapons. So, go out there and serve Liber-tea to all the fiends threatening democracy.

