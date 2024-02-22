The FLAM-40 Flamethrower in Helldivers 2 is one of the many Stratagems in the game. This weapon is capable of torching environments and enemies alike. Moreover, it is iconic to the franchise and was a fan favorite in the original Helldivers. However, the FLAM-40 has failed to reach its previous popularity in Arrowhead Game Studios' newest entry.

The main reason is that people haven't quite figured out the proper way to use this Stratagem in Helldivers 2. We've got you covered, though, as this article will show you how to use the FLAM-40 Flamethrower properly.

Here's how to use the FLAM-40 Flamethrower in Helldivers 2 most efficiently

Set the world ablaze with the FLAM-40 Flamethrower in Helldivers 2. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/TheUntouchableWolf)

The FLAM-40 Flamethrower in Helldivers 2 is unlocked at level 10 and excels at close range. This weapon is also capable of setting fire to your enemies and pretty much everything in the environment. After inputting the Stratagem Code in Helldivers 2, it takes three seconds to equip the FLAM-40. The cooldown period is a little long, as the gun becomes unavailable for 480 seconds once used.

It has unlimited ammo, which makes it an excellent choice for crowd control; however, getting the most out of it can be a bit tricky.

Here are some tips on how to properly use the flamethrower:

It is very easy to set yourself or your teammates on fire while using the FLAM-40 Flamethrower, so switching to a first-person perspective is an excellent way to use this Stratagem with precision.

It is important to always be on the move while using the flamethrower since enemies will constantly try to rush you.

This weapon excels when it is used along with a turret. While you set fire to the world around you, the turret will aim and shoot at your enemies for extra damage.

Using the FLAM-40 Flamethrower in Helldivers 2 to take down Chargers and other armored enemies is the best way to use this weapon, as the flames of the weapon ignore enemy armor and burn through their HP with ease.

Always make use of this weapon while you're away from your teammates since they can walk into the fiery terrain, which deals a massive amount of damage.

Now that you're equipped with these tips, you can easily get the most out of the FLAM-40 Flamethrower in Helldivers 2.

Using the FLAM-40 Flamethrower from a first-person perspective. (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/TheUntouchableWolf)

You will also want to pair this weapon with either a shotgun like the SG-225 Breaker or an automatic secondary weapon like the P-19 Redeemer. Being able to switch between these weapons will increase your chances of survival.

