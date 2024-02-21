How to unlock Premium Warbond guns in Helldivers 2

The Premium Warbond guns in Helldivers 2 represent a special collection that can be accessed from the in-game store. This is a separate list of armory that falls under the Steeled Veterans collection and can be considered as the game's take on season passes. Naturally, you'll have to unlock the Steeled Veterans collection before you can start obtaining the guns present in it.

Unlike typical season passes, Steeled Veterans don't have any expiry date, making it perfect for players to unlock all content. That said, you'll want to unlock the guns as quickly as possible, as some of them will help you win quests in higher difficulties. Not only is it easy to unlock the Premium Warbond guns in Helldivers 2, but it can also be done for free by playing the game.

The unlock process involves two steps:

Unlocking the Premium Warbond

Unlocking the guns available on the warbond.

How to unlock the Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2

Currently, the Steeled Veterans collection can be unlocked in two ways - using Super Credits or owning the Super Citizen edition. The latter is effectively the DLC of Helldivers 2, which can be owned by spending an extra amount of real-life money. It includes a host of additional perks and benefits.

The Steeled Veteran collection is currently available in the store (Image via PlayStore)

Alternatively, you can spend 1,000 Super Credits from the in-game store. While Super Credits can be bought with real-life money, you can also earn them from missions. Every mission has certain hidden locations that will allow you to earn the premium currency routinely.

Alternatively, the regular warbond also allows you to get Super Credits from every page in exchange for Requisition medals, which are obtained by successfully clearing missions and completing daily objectives.

Once Steel Veterans is unlocked, you can start unlocking the guns present on the warbond.

How to unlock the premium warbond guns in Helldivers 2

Just like the regular warbond, the premium version also has several pages of content to unlock. You'll again have to spend Requisition Medals to get them. Unlockables include guns and armor.

Here's the current list of Helldivers 2 guns and weapons available on the Steeled Veterans warbond:

P-4 Senator Revolver (15 Medals)

(15 Medals) AR-23E Liberator Explosive (20 Medals)

(20 Medals) G-10 Incendiary Grenade (25 Medals)

(25 Medals) SG-225IE Incendiary Shotgun (60 Medals)

(60 Medals) JAR-5 Dominator Rifle (80 Medals)

The two explosives are major improvements over the default options, whereas the Dominator Rifle will be crucial to use in higher difficulties. While unlocking it will take plenty of time, you need not rush because, as mentioned earlier, the Steeled Veterans has no expiry date.