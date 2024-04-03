What can the gaming industry learn from Helldivers 2 success?

Helldivers 2 took the world by storm when it came out and continues to do well. Its 24-hour player peak stands at 233,132. On the other hand, other big releases like Skull and Bones and Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League have already dwindled away. SSKTJL recently saw the release of its first season, which didn't do a lot for the title, as its 24-hour player peak currently stands at 937.

A lot of people might wonder how a relatively unknown studio's game is doing so much better than offerings from industry giants Ubisoft and Rocksteady Studios. Well, Helldivers 2's success has been earned, and there is a lot that the gaming industry could learn from this title.

Everything the gaming industry can learn from the success of Helldivers 2

Fun takes precedence

HD2 never fails to deliver a fun experience to its players (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@gaming_webo)

Helldivers 2's main focus is always on delivering a fun gameplay experience, which has taken a backseat when it comes to most recent titles. Also, games like Suicide Squad should take note of how great it is to see an enemy's arms fly off instead of a big purple damage number on the screen.

Helldivers 2 doesn't force its players to grind just for the sake of it, either. Every action you take or objective you complete has a meaning and never feels boring. Arrowhead Game Studios made sure the player's enjoyment would never be compromised, and its game has taken over the world because of this. More titles should follow suit and focus on delivering a fun experience.

Helldivers 2 has a very attractive price

People would even check out mediocre games if they were priced better (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@nib95_)

Arrowhead Game Studios has priced its masterpiece at $39.99 for the base version, and the HD2 Super Citizen Edition comes in at $59.99. This is a welcome departure from the $70 to $100 price tags that seem to have become the norm. What's even more impressive is that Helldivers 2 is a live-service game and will continue to get content throughout its life cycle.

Players spend sizeable amounts of money on games like SSKTJL and Skull and Bones, only to realize that a title's price doesn't reflect its quality.

No major issues at launch

HD2's launch was almost perfect (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Joeybatz35)

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Helldivers 2 is the fact that it was launched without any game-breaking bugs. This is another thing that has become the norm with most AAA and live-service titles.

The only issue HD2 faced was with this title's server capacity. Arrowhead Game Studios didn't expect this experience to blow up as much as it did, and the game's servers were packed as a result.

However, the team was quick to resolve all server-related issues and increased its capacity shortly after this game's launch. Players would be more willing to spend money on games if more studios churned out products that weren't completely broken at launch.

Helldivers 2 does live service right

HD2 has nailed its live service (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Joeybatz35)

HD2 developers said this title would follow a live service model, and the studio has completely knocked it out of the park in this aspect. Helldivers 2 has a character named Joel, an individual dedicated to offering updates in-game. He serves as the master and is constantly presenting events to keep things fresh and enjoyable.

Moreover, things like the invasion of Malevelon Creek in HD2 do a lot to reel more players in.

Arrowhead Game Studios doesn't take the calendar date event approach, and its title has found massive success because of that. The gaming industry should try to do the same.

There is a lot that the gaming industry could learn from the success of Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title. However, the question is whether other developers are willing to learn. If things don't change, we might see a lot of the industry giants be toppled by smaller studios like AGS in the future.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

What is happening in Malevelon Creek || HD2 beginners guide || Beginner tips for HD2