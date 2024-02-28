If all the different Stratagems, Weapons, and Armor choices are confusing you, then you probably need a Helldivers 2 build guide. These are even more important for beginners since having an unoptimized loadout will lower your effectiveness on the battlefield. Because what good is a Helldiver who can't serve Liber-tea to the Automatons and Terminids alike?

This is where we come in. This article will show you the best Helldivers 2 build guide, which will carry you through the early hours of your quest to protect Super Earth. Let's get into it.

Helldivers 2 build guide for beginners: Weapons

For Democracy! (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@tdDaz)

Your options will be limited, but your weapons will be more than enough to deal with Automatons and Terminids during the early hours. Here is our choice of weapons for the Helldivers 2 build guide for beginners.

Primary Weapon: AR-23 Liberator

AR-23 Liberator Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-12 High Explosive

Thanks to its armor penetration, the AR-23 Liberator can easily carry you throughout the game. The P-19 Redeemer is one of the best secondary guns in the game, and its rapid-fire rate is second to none. This allows this weapon to shred through most enemies. The G-12 High Explosive takes a little time to cook but can easily take out multiple enemies when it fires.

However, if you have some medals to spend, switching out the AR-23 Liberator for the SG-225 Breaker would be a massive upgrade.

Helldivers 2 build guide for beginners: Stratagems and Armor

Picking the right armor trait is key for our Helldivers 2 build guide (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@tdDaz)

Straragems play a massive role in the game, which makes picking the right ones crucial for our Helldivers 2 build guide. The correct Stratagems can help you take out an entire army of Terminids and Automatons. Here are our choices for the build:

Eagle Cluster Bomb - This Stratagem is very reliable and can take out large groups in a single go.

This Stratagem is very reliable and can take out large groups in a single go. Orbital Precision Strike - The Orbital Strike will serve you until the endgame and can even kill Devastators and Hulks with ease.

The Orbital Strike will serve you until the endgame and can even kill Devastators and Hulks with ease. Supply Pack - Your team will never be short on ammo with the Supply Pack equipped since this Stratagem allows you to distribute ammo to your teammates.

Your team will never be short on ammo with the Supply Pack equipped since this Stratagem allows you to distribute ammo to your teammates. Machine Gun Sentry - The Machine Gun Sentry is an excellent pick; this machine can chew through most fodder enemies.

Now, with the Stratagems covered, let's take a look at your armor. We need to pick something light or medium with one of these traits:

Extra Padding - This trait will allow you to tank more damage from explosions and attacks in general

This trait will allow you to tank more damage from explosions and attacks in general Democracy Protects - Democracy Protects can save you when things go wrong, as it gives you a 50% chance of survival if you take lethal damage

Democracy Protects can save you when things go wrong, as it gives you a 50% chance of survival if you take lethal damage MedKit - As the name suggests, this trait gives you additional stims in the game.

Now, with that out of the way, you are ready to go out and serve a cup of Liber-tea to all the enemies of democracy.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

