The first few hours of Helldivers 2 can be brutal if you don't have the correct loadout selected. The game emphasizes strategizing and planning before you head out on missions, and your choice of weapons plays into these strategies. There are all kinds of weapons you can pair together by unlocking them through medals.

But your loadout goes beyond that; you must also consider their choice of Stratagems in Helldivers 2, along with the correct grenades, to get the most out of their kit. All of this can be pretty overwhelming if you haven't spent a lot of time with the game, but we've got you covered. Here is the best beginner loadout guide in Helldivers 2.

The best beginner loadout guide in Helldivers 2

The SG-8 Punisher is an excellent choice for your beginner loadout (Image via YouTube/Nova Gaming)

You might want to head back to your ship, as you will have to start by changing your primary weapons and switching everything up to your frag grenades. By switching out your current arsenal with the ones below, you can easily boast a strong collection of weapons that will carry you through the early hours of the game.

As per this beginner loadout guide in Helldivers 2, the optimal choices for weapons and grenades are as follows:

Primary Weapon : The SG-8 Punisher is an excellent choice due to its high damage potential, huge magazine, and forgiving recoil. You can easily one-shot most small enemies at close range with this weapon.

: The SG-8 Punisher is an excellent choice due to its high damage potential, huge magazine, and forgiving recoil. You can easily one-shot most small enemies at close range with this weapon. Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer. This pistol is a huge upgrade over the one you start with, mainly because it is a fully automatic weapon with negligible recoil. You will easily be able to spray down multiple enemies with this in hand.

P-19 Redeemer. This pistol is a huge upgrade over the one you start with, mainly because it is a fully automatic weapon with negligible recoil. You will easily be able to spray down multiple enemies with this in hand. Grenade: The G-12 high explosive is the grenade you start Helldivers 2 with. Since it does a good amount of damage and has a good radius of explosion, there is no need to switch it out with a different one.

Now that you've got the weapons for the best beginner loadout in Helldivers 2, it's time to pick the correct Stratagems. When your guns fail to cut through the overwhelming number of enemies, you will have to depend on your Stratagems. Let's take a look at the ones in our beginner loadout guide in Helldivers 2:

Machine Gun - Gives a machine gun to the player; its high rate of fire is excellent for thinning out crowds

- Gives a machine gun to the player; its high rate of fire is excellent for thinning out crowds Eagle Airstrike - A very quick air strike is called in, which is excellent for taking out multiple enemies along with their nests.

- A very quick air strike is called in, which is excellent for taking out multiple enemies along with their nests. Orbital Precision Strike - Calls in an air strike that does a ton of damage, making it viable against big and tanky enemies.

- Calls in an air strike that does a ton of damage, making it viable against big and tanky enemies. Machine Gun Sentry - Deploys a machine gun turret that automatically fires at all enemies in the vicinity.

If you've followed our beginner loadout guide in Helldivers 2, you are now armed to the teeth and ready to dominate the early hours of the game.

