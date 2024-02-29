How Helldivers 2 does live service right

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter game that has been a sensation in the gaming market. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, it offers futuristic action gameplay where you fight against bug-like extra-terrestrial creatures called Terminids and robots called Automatons to protect democracy in the “Super-Earths.”

Although the plot seems cliché, this title has implemented unique aspects regarding gameplay, live service, experience, multiplayer modes, and the graphics that set it apart from many other games falling under this category.

Live service has been a key feature in the gaming market. It refers to the continued revenue model the developers provide that players purchase to acquire premium memberships (Game Pass), skins, and even story missions. Most of them feature high-pricing policies that have generated massive losses and layoffs from gaming companies.

However, Helldivers 2 has introduced features that have made the infamous “Live Service” an enjoyable and interactive monetizing service for gamers.

In this article, we will explore the reasons why Helldivers 2 does live service right for the players.

Helldivers 2 continues to show how to do live service right

Expand Tweet

Live service is essential for gaming companies to earn regularly from their online multiplayer titles. However, most still need to provide an enriching and interactive experience through it. Games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Destiny 2 have struggled to maintain player interest, facing significant losses for prioritizing monetization rather than the content experience.

In contrast to such ideals, Arrowhead Game Studios reinvented the methods of live service in online multiplayer games. They have taken a player-first approach that does not make the premium features forced. The monetization model is rather helpful in forming a healthy relationship between the community and the developer because of the encouragement shown for regular engagement and feedback.

Here are the key features where the title gains an advantage over others:

Many games do not provide a complete gaming experience from the start. To access missions and features, you are required to pay a certain amount. Helldivers 2 does not keep crucial gaming sections locked, and all the missions and features are available for all the players irrespective of the Game Pass.

Helldivers 2's premium currency, Super Credits, comes at no cost. You just have to complete missions, events, and campaigns to collect. This enables you to unlock premium skins, weapons, and other features without paying a single penny. This is an innovative step to keep the players coming back to the game.

Game Passes often feature the same rewards for everyone. However, this title offers an option to select the components you want to unlock. This helps to keep the gaming experience fresh and interactive. During battles, you will encounter new gear, weapon skins, and abilities that make the gameplay abundant with different aesthetics.

However, Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony may always change their approach. If Helldivers 2 keeps adding new features, it could become the model for successful live-service titles.

You can check out our guides on Helldivers 2:

HD2 beginner tips | How to change difficulty in HD2 | How to level up fast in HD2 | How to report players in HD2