All Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes: How to unlock and traits

Helldivers 2 offers weapons and gadgets of all kinds to aid you on your journey to protect Super Earth. To complete your missions efficiently, you will have to properly incorporate the correct weapons and Stratagems in the Helldivers 2 loadout. Moreover, each mission will require a different approach; some will require you to fight at close range, while you might have to maintain distance in others.

While your choice of weapons will be obvious depending on the requirements, the same cannot be said for the Stratagems. There are many of these to choose from, so the process can be a little overwhelming. Moreover, you will need to memorize the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes to use them efficiently.

This article will cover Stratagems, all Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them.

What are Stratagems in Helldivers 2?

You will need to remember Stratagem codes to use them effectively (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Stratagems are perhaps the strongest tools in your arsenal as you journey through Helldivers 2. They have unlimited use, but are well-balanced, with the inclusion of a cooldown period after each use. These can be anything from guns, turrets, air strikes, and more. These are spread into the following categories:

Robotics Workshop

Orbital Cannons

Hangar

Bridge

Engineering Bay

Patriotic Administration Center

Even though there are six different categories, the game limits you to four Stratagems at a time. Moreover, you will need to learn the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes before you can use these tools to their full potential. Let's take a look at all the Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them.

All the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them

There are all kinds of Stratagems to use in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

We'll be going through the Stratagems in each category, their codes, traits and how to unlock them.

All Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEM CODE HOW TO UNLOCK TRAITS Spear N/A Unlocks at level 20 Support Weapon, Hellpod Railgun Down, Right, Left, Down, Down, Up, Left, Down, Right Unlocks at level 20 Support Weapon, Hellpod Autocannon Down, Right, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Right Unlocks at level 10 Support Weapon, Hellpod Flamethrower N/A Unlocks at level 10 Support Weapon, Hellpod, Incendiary Recoilless Rifle Down, Left, Right, Right, Left 6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5) Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive Expendable Anti-Tank Down, Down, Left, Up, Right 3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3) Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive Stalwart Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left 3500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2) Support Weapon, Hellpod Anti-Material Rifle Down, Left, Right, Up, Down 5000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2) Support Weapon, Hellpod Machine Gun Down, Left, Down, Up, Right Unlocks at level 1 Support Weapon, Hellpod

All Orbital Cannons Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEM CODE HOW TO UNLOCK TRAITS Orbital Gatling Barrage Right, Down, Left, Up, Up 1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2) Explosive, Orbital Orbital Airburst Strike N/A 4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5) Explosive, Orbital Orbital 120MM HE Barrage Right, Down, Down, Left, Down, Right, Down, Down 4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5) Explosive, Orbital Orbital 380MM HE Barrage Right, Down, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down 3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 8) Explosive, Orbital Orbital Walking Barrage N/A 6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 10) Explosive, Orbital Orbital Laser N/A Unlocks at 15 Orbital Orbital Railcannon Strike N/A Unlocks at level 20 Orbital

All Hangar Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEM CODE HOW TO UNLOCK TRAITS Eagle Strafing Run Up, Right, Right 1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2) Eagle Eagle Airstrike N/A 4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2) Explosive, Eagle Eagle Cluster Bomb Up, Right, Down, Down, Right, Down 4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3) Explosive, Eagle Eagle Napalm Airstrike Up, Right, Down, Up 5000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5) Explosive, Eagle Jump Pack Down, Up, Up, Down, Up Unlocks at level 8 Hellpod, Backpack Eagle Smoke Strike N/A Unlocks at level 8 Explosive, Eagle Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods N/A Unlocks at level 10 Explosive, Eagle Eagle 500KG Bomb N/A Unlocks at level 15 Explosive, Eagle

All Bridge Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEM CODE HOW TO UNLOCK TRAITS Tesla Tower N/A Unlocks at level 15 Hellpod, Sentry Shield Generator Relay N/A Unlocks at level 10 Hellpod HMG Replacement N/A Unlocks at level 10 Hellpod Orbital Smoke Strike N/A Unlocks at level 8 Explosive, Orbital Orbital EMS Strike N/A Unlocks at level 5 Orbital Orbital Gas Strike N/A 4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3) Explosive, Orbital Orbital Precision Strike Left, Left, Up Unlocks at level 1 Explosive, Orbital

All Robotics Workshop Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEM CODE HOW TO UNLOCK TRAITS Machine Gun Sentry Down, Up, Right, Down, Right, Down, Up 1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3) Hellpod, Sentry Gatling Sentry Down, Up, Right, Left, Down 4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5) Hellpod, Sentry Mortar Sentry N/A 3500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 8) Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry “Guard Dog” Down, Up, Left, Down, Up, Right, Down 3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 10) Hellpod, Backpack Autocannon Sentry N/A 6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 13) Hellpod, Sentry Rocket Sentry N/A Unlocks at level 15 Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry EMS Mortar Sentry N/A Unlocks at level 20 Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry

All Engineering Bay Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEM CODE HOW TO UNLOCK TRAITS Anti-Personnel Minefield Down, Left, Down, Up, Right 1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2) Hellpod, Explosive Supply Pack N/A 4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3) Hellpod, Backpack Grenade Launcher Down, Left, Down, Up, Left, Down, Down 6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5) Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive Laser Canon N/A 4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5) Support Weapon, Hellpod Incendiary Mines N/A Unlocks at level 8 Support Weapon, Hellpod “Guard Dog” Rover Down, Left, Down, Up, Left, Down, Down Unlocks at level 10 Support Weapon, Hellpod, Incendiary Ballistic Shield Backpack N/A Unlocks at level 12 Support Weapon, Hellpod Arc Thrower N/A Unlocks at level 15 Support Weapon, Hellpod Shield Generator Pack Down, Up, Left, Down, Right, Right Unlocks at level 20 Hellpod, Backpack

Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

That covers everything there is to know about Stratagems in Helldivers 2. There are several of these in the game, and each will have a different effect on your quest to protect Super Earth.

Take your time exploring and figuring out which Stratagems are the best fit for your style of play.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

Is HD2 available on Steam Deck? || Is HD2 coming to Xbox? || How many players can play Helldivers 2?