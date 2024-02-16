All Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes: How to unlock and traits

Helldivers 2 offers weapons and gadgets of all kinds to aid you on your journey to protect Super Earth. To complete your missions efficiently, you will have to properly incorporate the correct weapons and Stratagems in the Helldivers 2 loadout. Moreover, each mission will require a different approach; some will require you to fight at close range, while you might have to maintain distance in others.
While your choice of weapons will be obvious depending on the requirements, the same cannot be said for the Stratagems. There are many of these to choose from, so the process can be a little overwhelming. Moreover, you will need to memorize the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes to use them efficiently.
This article will cover Stratagems, all Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them.
What are Stratagems in Helldivers 2?
Stratagems are perhaps the strongest tools in your arsenal as you journey through Helldivers 2. They have unlimited use, but are well-balanced, with the inclusion of a cooldown period after each use. These can be anything from guns, turrets, air strikes, and more. These are spread into the following categories:
Robotics Workshop
Orbital Cannons
Hangar
Bridge
Engineering Bay
Patriotic Administration Center
Even though there are six different categories, the game limits you to four Stratagems at a time. Moreover, you will need to learn the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes before you can use these tools to their full potential. Let's take a look at all the Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them.
All the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them
We'll be going through the Stratagems in each category, their codes, traits and how to unlock them.
All Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem Codes
STRATAGEM
CODE
HOW TO UNLOCK
TRAITS
Spear
N/A
Unlocks at level 20
Support Weapon, Hellpod
Railgun
Down, Right, Left, Down, Down, Up, Left, Down, Right
Unlocks at level 20
Support Weapon, Hellpod
Autocannon
Down, Right, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Right
Unlocks at level 10
Support Weapon, Hellpod
Flamethrower
N/A
Unlocks at level 10
Support Weapon, Hellpod, Incendiary
Recoilless Rifle
Down, Left, Right, Right, Left
6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)
Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive
Expendable Anti-Tank
Down, Down, Left, Up, Right
3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)
Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive
Stalwart
Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left
3500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)
Support Weapon, Hellpod
Anti-Material Rifle
Down, Left, Right, Up, Down
5000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)
Support Weapon, Hellpod
Machine Gun
Down, Left, Down, Up, Right
Unlocks at level 1
Support Weapon, Hellpod
All Orbital Cannons Stratagem Codes
STRATAGEM
CODE
HOW TO UNLOCK
TRAITS
Orbital Gatling Barrage
Right, Down, Left, Up, Up
1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)
Explosive, Orbital
Orbital Airburst Strike
N/A
4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)
Explosive, Orbital
Orbital 120MM HE Barrage
Right, Down, Down, Left, Down, Right, Down, Down
4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)
Explosive, Orbital
Orbital 380MM HE Barrage
Right, Down, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 8)
Explosive, Orbital
Orbital Walking Barrage
N/A
6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 10)
Explosive, Orbital
Orbital Laser
N/A
Unlocks at 15
Orbital
Orbital Railcannon Strike
N/A
Unlocks at level 20
Orbital
All Hangar Stratagem Codes
STRATAGEM
CODE
HOW TO UNLOCK
TRAITS
Eagle Strafing Run
Up, Right, Right
1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)
Eagle
Eagle Airstrike
N/A
4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)
Explosive, Eagle
Eagle Cluster Bomb
Up, Right, Down, Down, Right, Down
4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)
Explosive, Eagle
Eagle Napalm Airstrike
Up, Right, Down, Up
5000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)
Explosive, Eagle
Jump Pack
Down, Up, Up, Down, Up
Unlocks at level 8
Hellpod, Backpack
Eagle Smoke Strike
N/A
Unlocks at level 8
Explosive, Eagle
Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods
N/A
Unlocks at level 10
Explosive, Eagle
Eagle 500KG Bomb
N/A
Unlocks at level 15
Explosive, Eagle
All Bridge Stratagem Codes
STRATAGEM
CODE
HOW TO UNLOCK
TRAITS
Tesla Tower
N/A
Unlocks at level 15
Hellpod, Sentry
Shield Generator Relay
N/A
Unlocks at level 10
Hellpod
HMG Replacement
N/A
Unlocks at level 10
Hellpod
Orbital Smoke Strike
N/A
Unlocks at level 8
Explosive, Orbital
Orbital EMS Strike
N/A
Unlocks at level 5
Orbital
Orbital Gas Strike
N/A
4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)
Explosive, Orbital
Orbital Precision Strike
Left, Left, Up
Unlocks at level 1
Explosive, Orbital
All Robotics Workshop Stratagem Codes
STRATAGEM
CODE
HOW TO UNLOCK
TRAITS
Machine Gun Sentry
Down, Up, Right, Down, Right, Down, Up
1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)
Hellpod, Sentry
Gatling Sentry
Down, Up, Right, Left, Down
4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)
Hellpod, Sentry
Mortar Sentry
N/A
3500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 8)
Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry
“Guard Dog”
Down, Up, Left, Down, Up, Right, Down
3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 10)
Hellpod, Backpack
Autocannon Sentry
N/A
6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 13)
Hellpod, Sentry
Rocket Sentry
N/A
Unlocks at level 15
Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry
EMS Mortar Sentry
N/A
Unlocks at level 20
Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry
All Engineering Bay Stratagem Codes
STRATAGEM
CODE
HOW TO UNLOCK
TRAITS
Anti-Personnel Minefield
Down, Left, Down, Up, Right
1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)
Hellpod, Explosive
Supply Pack
N/A
4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)
Hellpod, Backpack
Grenade Launcher
Down, Left, Down, Up, Left, Down, Down
6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)
Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive
Laser Canon
N/A
4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)
Support Weapon, Hellpod
Incendiary Mines
N/A
Unlocks at level 8
Support Weapon, Hellpod
“Guard Dog” Rover
Down, Left, Down, Up, Left, Down, Down
Unlocks at level 10
Support Weapon, Hellpod, Incendiary
Ballistic Shield Backpack
N/A
Unlocks at level 12
Support Weapon, Hellpod
Arc Thrower
N/A
Unlocks at level 15
Support Weapon, Hellpod
Shield Generator Pack
Down, Up, Left, Down, Right, Right
Unlocks at level 20
Hellpod, Backpack
That covers everything there is to know about Stratagems in Helldivers 2. There are several of these in the game, and each will have a different effect on your quest to protect Super Earth.
Take your time exploring and figuring out which Stratagems are the best fit for your style of play.
