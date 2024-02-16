All Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes: How to unlock and traits

Let
Let's take a look at all the Stratagem codes in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Helldivers 2 offers weapons and gadgets of all kinds to aid you on your journey to protect Super Earth. To complete your missions efficiently, you will have to properly incorporate the correct weapons and Stratagems in the Helldivers 2 loadout. Moreover, each mission will require a different approach; some will require you to fight at close range, while you might have to maintain distance in others.

While your choice of weapons will be obvious depending on the requirements, the same cannot be said for the Stratagems. There are many of these to choose from, so the process can be a little overwhelming. Moreover, you will need to memorize the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes to use them efficiently.

This article will cover Stratagems, all Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them.

What are Stratagems in Helldivers 2?

You will need to remember Stratagem codes to use them effectively (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)
Stratagems are perhaps the strongest tools in your arsenal as you journey through Helldivers 2. They have unlimited use, but are well-balanced, with the inclusion of a cooldown period after each use. These can be anything from guns, turrets, air strikes, and more. These are spread into the following categories:

  • Robotics Workshop
  • Orbital Cannons
  • Hangar
  • Bridge
  • Engineering Bay
  • Patriotic Administration Center

Even though there are six different categories, the game limits you to four Stratagems at a time. Moreover, you will need to learn the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes before you can use these tools to their full potential. Let's take a look at all the Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them.

All the Helldivers 2 Stratagem codes, their traits, and how to unlock them

There are all kinds of Stratagems to use in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)
We'll be going through the Stratagems in each category, their codes, traits and how to unlock them.

All Patriotic Administration Center Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEMCODEHOW TO UNLOCKTRAITS
SpearN/AUnlocks at level 20Support Weapon, Hellpod
RailgunDown, Right, Left, Down, Down, Up, Left, Down, RightUnlocks at level 20Support Weapon, Hellpod
AutocannonDown, Right, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, RightUnlocks at level 10Support Weapon, Hellpod
FlamethrowerN/AUnlocks at level 10Support Weapon, Hellpod, Incendiary
Recoilless RifleDown, Left, Right, Right, Left6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive
Expendable Anti-TankDown, Down, Left, Up, Right3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive
StalwartDown, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left3500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)Support Weapon, Hellpod
Anti-Material RifleDown, Left, Right, Up, Down5000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)Support Weapon, Hellpod
Machine GunDown, Left, Down, Up, RightUnlocks at level 1Support Weapon, Hellpod

All Orbital Cannons Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEMCODEHOW TO UNLOCKTRAITS
Orbital Gatling BarrageRight, Down, Left, Up, Up1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)Explosive, Orbital
Orbital Airburst StrikeN/A4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)Explosive, Orbital
Orbital 120MM HE BarrageRight, Down, Down, Left, Down, Right, Down, Down4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)Explosive, Orbital
Orbital 380MM HE BarrageRight, Down, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 8)Explosive, Orbital
Orbital Walking BarrageN/A6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 10)Explosive, Orbital
Orbital LaserN/AUnlocks at 15Orbital
Orbital Railcannon StrikeN/AUnlocks at level 20Orbital

All Hangar Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEMCODEHOW TO UNLOCKTRAITS
Eagle Strafing RunUp, Right, Right1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)Eagle
Eagle AirstrikeN/A4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)Explosive, Eagle
Eagle Cluster BombUp, Right, Down, Down, Right, Down4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)Explosive, Eagle
Eagle Napalm AirstrikeUp, Right, Down, Up5000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)Explosive, Eagle
Jump PackDown, Up, Up, Down, UpUnlocks at level 8Hellpod, Backpack
Eagle Smoke StrikeN/AUnlocks at level 8Explosive, Eagle
Eagle 110MM Rocket PodsN/AUnlocks at level 10Explosive, Eagle
Eagle 500KG BombN/AUnlocks at level 15Explosive, Eagle

All Bridge Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEMCODEHOW TO UNLOCKTRAITS
Tesla TowerN/AUnlocks at level 15Hellpod, Sentry
Shield Generator RelayN/AUnlocks at level 10Hellpod
HMG ReplacementN/AUnlocks at level 10Hellpod
Orbital Smoke StrikeN/AUnlocks at level 8Explosive, Orbital
Orbital EMS StrikeN/AUnlocks at level 5Orbital
Orbital Gas StrikeN/A4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)Explosive, Orbital
Orbital Precision StrikeLeft, Left, UpUnlocks at level 1Explosive, Orbital

All Robotics Workshop Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEMCODEHOW TO UNLOCKTRAITS
Machine Gun SentryDown, Up, Right, Down, Right, Down, Up1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)Hellpod, Sentry
Gatling SentryDown, Up, Right, Left, Down4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)Hellpod, Sentry
Mortar SentryN/A3500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 8)Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry
“Guard Dog”Down, Up, Left, Down, Up, Right, Down3000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 10)Hellpod, Backpack
Autocannon SentryN/A6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 13)Hellpod, Sentry
Rocket SentryN/AUnlocks at level 15Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry
EMS Mortar SentryN/AUnlocks at level 20Hellpod, Explosive, Sentry

All Engineering Bay Stratagem Codes

STRATAGEMCODEHOW TO UNLOCKTRAITS
Anti-Personnel MinefieldDown, Left, Down, Up, Right1500 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 2)Hellpod, Explosive
Supply PackN/A4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 3)Hellpod, Backpack
Grenade LauncherDown, Left, Down, Up, Left, Down, Down6000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)Support Weapon, Hellpod, Explosive
Laser CanonN/A4000 Credits (Can be purchased after reaching level 5)Support Weapon, Hellpod
Incendiary MinesN/AUnlocks at level 8Support Weapon, Hellpod
“Guard Dog” RoverDown, Left, Down, Up, Left, Down, DownUnlocks at level 10Support Weapon, Hellpod, Incendiary
Ballistic Shield BackpackN/AUnlocks at level 12Support Weapon, Hellpod
Arc ThrowerN/AUnlocks at level 15Support Weapon, Hellpod
Shield Generator PackDown, Up, Left, Down, Right, RightUnlocks at level 20Hellpod, Backpack
Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)
That covers everything there is to know about Stratagems in Helldivers 2. There are several of these in the game, and each will have a different effect on your quest to protect Super Earth.

Take your time exploring and figuring out which Stratagems are the best fit for your style of play.

