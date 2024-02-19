How to unlock Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title offers a plethora of Stratagems and weapons to eliminate Terminids and Automatons. However, nothing shines as brightly as the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2. Unlocking this weapon and learning how to use it efficiently will help you make short work of the smaller enemies in this title. There's nothing like a lightning-arc-throwing weapon to aid your fight for democracy.

This article will show you how to unlock the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2, how to use it efficiently, and more.

Here's how to unlock the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2

Before you can get your hands on the Arc Thrower, you will have to grind and level up quickly in Helldivers 2 until you reach level 15. Once this is done, follow the steps below to unlock the Arc Thrower:

Head over to the Ship Management screen.

Head over to the Stratagems tab

You will find the ARC-3 Arc Thrower Stratagem, which can be purchased by paying 7,000 credits.

You should now be able to unlock the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2. Simply equip it to your loadout before deployment, and you will be able to use it on missions. It is important to note that this support Stratagem takes three seconds to deploy and has a cooldown of 480 seconds. Let's look at some tips that will help you use this Stratagem in Helldivers 2 efficiently.

Tips to efficiently use the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2

To use the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2, you have to charge it up and release the fire button to let out an electrical zap. This zap can one-shot most small to medium-sized foes in the game and target two enemies at once if they're close. This Support Stratagem can be extremely deadly in the right hands.

Here are some tips to get the most out of it:

The Arc Thrower's electrical zaps can also one-shot your teammates, so be careful when using this close to them.

Deploying a Shield Pack along with the Arc Thrower will help you absorb incoming attacks and charge your zaps without interruptions.

The longer you charge, the more powerful your electrical zap will be. However, mobility is reduced while charging, so always position yourself away from enemies while charging up this weapon.

Most importantly, the Arc Thrower's description mentions that it is deadly at close range. However, if your enemies get extremely close to you, the gun will not fire. The best distance to use this weapon is at medium range.

With these tips in mind, you are now ready to rip Terminids and Automatons apart with your Arc Thrower.

