There are plenty of builds that one can go for in Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title; some people have even opted to make an Automaton build in Helldivers 2. The purpose of this is to effectively take out the various types of Automatons in the game. There are eight kinds, and players will most likely run into a few of them while they're out serving Liber-tea.

The more common or fodder-type Automatons are easy to deal with with the correct strategy and arsenal. You need to put more time into picking the right weapons since you can follow every strategy you want to, but it won't make much of a difference if you don't have the correct weapons equipped.

So before we give you tips to defeat the Automatons, let's look at the best Automaton Build in Helldivers 2.

Here is the Best Automaton build in Helldivers 2

The AR-23P Liberator Penetrator is excellent for mid to long-range encounters

To deal with the Automatons, you will need armor-piercing weapons, turrets, decent armor, and some deadly Stratagems. Listed below are our weapon and armor choices for the best Automaton build in Helldivers 2:

Primary Weapon: AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-12 High Exlposive

G-12 High Exlposive Armor: CM-09 Bonesnapper

The AR-23P Liberator Penetrator can be swapped out for the SG-225 Breaker, and while the Liberator is one of the few weapons with Medium Armor Penetration, the Breaker more than makes up for it with its raw damage.

The P-19 Redeemer is among the best pistols in the game, and the G-12 High Explosive does a ton of damage, making them excellent for our best Automaton build in Helldivers 2.

Along with their weapons, Helldivers will also need to pack the correct Stratagems to effectively deal with the bigger and more dangerous enemies in the game. Picking the Stratagems listed below will complete your best Automaton build in Helldivers 2:

Orbital Airburst Strike

Recoilless Rifle

Railgun

EMS Mortar Sentry

The Orbital Airburst Strike is excellent for taking down heavily armored Automatons. Meanwhile, the Railgun is highly effective against enemies of all types.

The EMS Mortar Sentry will provide you with support fire and help slow the Automatons down. Finally, the Recoilless Rifle is important for taking down Dropships. Now that we have the gear sorted out, let's take a look at some tips on how you can get the most out of your Automaton build in Helldivers 2.

Tips to take down the Automatons

Commissars should be fought from a distance (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/SwanyPlaysGames)

The Trooper, Marauder, and Raider Automatons are easy to take down, and a few shots should do the trick. The Commissars and Berserkers can be tough to deal with at close range, so distance yourself and use your weapons from the best Automaton build in Helldivers 2 for a swift takedown.

Then, There are the Scout Striders, who act like slow-walking turrets. You can use their slow pace to circle them and easily put a few shots in the exposed pilot's back. After that, we have the Devastators in Helldivers 2, who have a glaring weakness in the middle of their chest. You can put a few rounds in their glowing red core to take them down.

Along with the Devastators come the Hulks, who can be taken down with a well-placed Orbital Strike or the Railgun. Finally, we have the heavyweights of the Automatons, the Tanks, and the Dropship. Like the Hulks, the Tanks in this game can also be taken down if you use an Orbital Strike on them.

For the Dropships, you will want to use the Recoilless Rifle to carefully take a shot at their exposed engines for a swift takedown.

As long as you're equipped with our Automaton build for Helldivers 2, you can follow these tips to eliminate the Automatons effectively.

