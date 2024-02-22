How to kill Devastators in Helldivers 2

You might not have a lot of trouble dealing with the smaller Automatons in your fight for democracy, but killing the Devastators in Helldivers 2 is a big ask for even the most battle-hardened players out there. Moreover, a mission in the game requires you to kill 15 of these metal monstrosities, but the struggle is more than worth your effort since it results in a good number of medals.

You will encounter these creatures during most missions, as they have a chance of showing up as an "eliminate" objective. You are also highly likely to run into them on planets located in the red zone.

If you've been losing sleep while racking your brain for ways to kill Devastators in Helldivers 2, then you've come to the right place. This article will show you how to effectively deal with these pesky armored Automatons.

Here's how you can easily kill Devastators in Helldivers 2

For democracy! (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@The787Centauri)

Combating the Devastators is pretty much the same experience as dealing with most of the Automatons in Helldivers 2. You need to stay on the move, position yourself well, and be mindful of where you place your turrets. Apart from that, here are some extra tips to effectively kill Devastators in Helldivers 2:

Devastators don't have any armor on their heads, so going for headshots will allow you to deal devastating damage.

If you're having trouble dodging their attacks, you can shoot at their limbs to disable their weapons.

Aiming for their waist is also a good strategy, as this can make the Devastators fall apart with ease.

Now Devastators have a ton of armor on their bodies, so you need the right weapons for the job. Let's take a look at some weapons that will help you make short work of these Automatons.

The best weapons for killing Devastators in Helldivers 2

A well-placed Railgun shot can take Devastators apart in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Traudi Gaming)

If your primary task is to hunt Devastators in Helldivers 2, then it is important to pack weapons that have armor piercing on them. Listed below are the best ones for the job:

SG-225 Breaker

P-19 Redeemer

AR-23E Liberator Explosive

All three of these weapons are excellent against armored enemies, while the SG-225 Breaker is widely regarded as one of the best options in the game. If you also want to pack some Stratagems for your journey, then the Railgun, FLAM-40 Flamethrower, and the Anti-Material Rifle will serve you well.

Now you have everything you need to go out there and make short work of Devastators and other armored enemies on your quest to protect Super Earth.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

Helldivers 2 trophy list || Helldivers 2 PC optimization guide