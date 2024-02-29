While picking the right Weapons and Stratagems will make you formidable, they shouldn't be your only priority. In fact, choosing the right Boosters in Helldivers 2 is just as crucial. As the name suggests, these items give you a boost in battle. This boost can come in the form of stamina enhancement, vitality enhancement, or even extra ammo, depending on what you need for a particular mission.

Each player on your team can pick one booster to boost stats for themselves or their entire team. This article will show you how to get your hands on all the current Boosters in Helldivers 2. Let's get into it.

Here's How to get Boosters in Helldivers 2

Picking the right Boosters can turn the tide of battle in your favor (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@tdDaz)

Currently, there is only one way to get your hands on Boosters in Helldivers 2. These can be unlocked by completing both the Premium Warbond and the Free Warbond in the game. You will need to spend your hard-earned medals to unlock them, as is the norm with all Warbond unlockables in Helldivers 2. Once you've invested your medals in a particular booster, they will be yours to keep forever.

However, newer methods might arrive to get the Boosters as Arrowhead Game Studios begins to add more content to the game in the future. Let's take a look at all the available Boosters in Helldivers 2.

All Boosters in Helldivers 2

The Vitality Enhancement Booster allows you to fight harder (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X@DoctorLalve)

As mentioned above, Boosters will help you enhance or increase certain items and stats for you and your team. Listed below are all the boosters in the game:

UAV Recon Booster: Increase the range of your radar

Increase the range of your radar Vitality Enhancement: Boosts injury resistance for all players on a team

Boosts injury resistance for all players on a team Increased Reinforcement Budget: Grants additional reinforcements

Grants additional reinforcements Muscle Enhancement: Helps make traversal easier, especially useful in hilly areas

Helps make traversal easier, especially useful in hilly areas Stamina Enhancement: Enhances the maximum Stamina for all your teammates and its recovery rate.

Enhances the maximum Stamina for all your teammates and its recovery rate. Flexible Reinforcement Budget: Increases the rate at which reinforcements spawn in Helldivers 2

Increases the rate at which reinforcements spawn in Helldivers 2 Hellpod Space Optimization: Equipping this will give each player on your team full ammo, grenades, and stims at the start of every mission.

If each team member is running a different Booster, your chances of survival will increase drastically. Take your time to mix and match all the different Boosters to figure out what works best for you and your team.

You are now equipped with all the knowledge you need to add Boosters to your arsenal in Helldivers 2.

