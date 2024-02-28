Arrowheads Game Studios' latest title is best enjoyed with friends. Since different members play different roles on a team, having good Helldivers 2 co-op builds becomes crucial for success. Depending on your choice of Weapons, Armor, and Stratagems in Helldivers 2, you can be an Elite enemy hunter, a fantastic support teammate, or maybe even someone who clears out nests for their team.

However, choosing the correct loadout for your role can be tricky. Many options are available to the players, and not making the right choices can sacrifice the effectiveness of most Helldivers 2 co-op builds. However, we've got you covered, as this article will show you five of the best Helldivers 2 co-op builds.

5 best Helldivers 2 co-op builds

1) Meta build

The Eagle 500KG Bomb can destroy entire hordes (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/ZelexFPS)

Primary Weapon: SG-225 Breaker

SG-225 Breaker Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-16 Impact

G-16 Impact Armor: DP-40 Hero of the Federation

DP-40 Hero of the Federation Stratagems: Railgun, SH-32 Shield Generator Pack, Eagle 500KG Bomb, & Orbital Laser

As the name suggests, the Meta Build is made up of the strongest options that Helldivers have access to on their quest to protect Super Earth. The SG-225 Breaker is excellent for going toe-to-toe with any enemy in the game. The P-19 Redeemer, on the other hand, is easily one of the best Secondary Weapons; its rate of fire will allow you to eat through most enemies.

The DP-40 Hero of the Federation armor is excellent because of its passive trait, "Democracy Protects," which gives you a 50% chance of survival when you take lethal damage. For your Grenade, the G-16 Impact is required for you to get out of a pinch because it explodes on impact.

The Stratagem choices are pretty straightforward; the Railgun is the best support weapon in Helldivers 2 and works well when used with the Shield Generator Pack. Lastly, the Eagle 500KG Bomb and the Orbital Laser are excellent for dealing with entire groups simultaneously.

2) Automaton build

Each team needs someone running the Helldivers 2 co-op builds for Automatons (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Solidrev)

Primary Weapon: AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-12 High Exlposive

G-12 High Exlposive Armor: CM-09 Bonesnapper

CM-09 Bonesnapper Stratagems: Orbital Airburst Strike, Recoilless Rifle, Railgun, EMS Mortar Sentry

Amongst the different Helldivers 2 co-op builds that your squad will be running, someone needs to be on Automaton duty. Equipped with the AR-23P Liberator Penetrator, you can tear through most Automatons while running this loadout since this weapon has the highest armor penetration in the game.

If your Primary Weapon runs out of bullets, the P-19 Redeemer is an excellent secondary to have in your loadout. The G-12 High Explosive is another fantastic choice because it can deal enough damage to take out multiple Automatons. You must select the CM-09 Bonesnapper for armor because of its "Medkit" trait that will give you extra stims.

The Stratagems at your disposal are all deadly. You can remove the biggest enemies with a few good shots from the Recoilless Rifle or the Railgun. Additionally, you can use Orbital Airburst Strike and EMS Mortar Sentry, which are excellent for crowd control.

3) Terminid build

A build for eradicating Terminids (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@PlasmidSouls)

Primary Weapon: AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-16 Impact

G-16 Impact Armor: DP-40 Hero of the Federation

DP-40 Hero of the Federation Stratagems: Eagle Napalm Airstrike, Mortar Sentry, “Guard Dog” Rover, Orbital Precision Strike

If you're going to be dealing with Terminids, then this is one of the best Helldivers 2 co-op builds for you. The AR-23P Liberator Penetrator and the P-19 Redeemer working in tandem will help you take down the toughest Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2.

The G-16 Impact will help you deal with the fodder Terminids, as it can easily kill multiple enemies. The DP-40 Hero of the Federation returns as the armor because Terminids will often deal a ton of lethal damage.

Your Stratagems have been carefully selected to maximize your efficiency against Terminids. Mortar Sentry and the “Guard Dog” Rover will provide cover fire and are excellent for crowd control. Lastly, The Eagle and Orbital strikes are useful for dealing with large groups or huge enemies like the Bile Titans in Helldivers 2.

4) Support build

Support is at the core of all Helldivers 2 co-op builds (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Solidrev)

Primary Weapon: R-63 Diligence

R-63 Diligence Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-16 Impact

G-16 Impact Armor: Any armor with the "Medkit" trait

Any armor with the "Medkit" trait Stratagems: Supply Pack, EMS Mortar Sentry, Orbital Smoke Strike, Anti-Material Rifle

While most Helldivers 2 co-op builds make the support players cater to their teammates, ours is a little different since it lets support players dominate the battlefield.

The R-63 Diligence is excellent for ranged encounters, and you'll want to stay away from the heat of battle since you're playing a support role. However, If enemies close in on you, whipping out the P-19 Redeemer can get you out of a tough spot. Any armor with the "Medkit" trait will do since you must carry extra meds for you and your team.

Your Stratagems will help your teammates while allowing you to deal massive damage to the enemies of democracy. The Supply Pack allows you to distribute additional ammo to your teammates, making it excellent for our support build. While the EMS Mortar Sentry will bomb enemies from a distance, the Orbital Smoke Strike can clear out an entire area at once.

Finally, the Anti-Material Rifle is one of the best snipers in the game and will increase your efficiency from long range.

5) Elite Hunter build

The SG-225 Breaker is a staple of good Helldivers 2 co-op builds (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Joeybatz35)

Primary Weapon: SG-225 Breaker/AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

SG-225 Breaker/AR-23P Liberator Penetrator Secondary Weapon: P-4 Senator

P-4 Senator Grenade: G-16 Impact

G-16 Impact Armor: Any armor with the "Democracy Protects" trait

Any armor with the "Democracy Protects" trait Stratagems: Railgun, Shield Generator Pack, Eagle 500KG Bomb, Orbital Precision Strike

The Elite Hunter build is easily one of the best Helldivers 2 co-op builds. It is equipped with all the tools to take on the biggest enemies in the game, so while your team takes care of the little guys, you can focus on the bigger threats.

The SG-225 Breaker and the AR-23P Liberator Penetrator are perfect for our purposes since both weapons can kill almost any enemy in the game. The P-4 Senator is a powerful revolver that will deal deadly damage to even the biggest threats. An armor with the "Democracy Protects" trait is important since fighting the Elites means that you will constantly be taking lethal damage.

Lastly, for your Stratagems, you must choose the Railgun since it is highly effective against all enemies. The Shield Generator Pack will shield you from incoming damage, while the Eagle 500KG Bomb and the Orbital Precision Strike can take out Tanks and Hulks in Helldivers 2 in a single shot.

You now have the best Helldivers 2 co-op builds in your hands. So go out there and serve a cup of Liber-tea to the enemies of Super Earth.

Check out our other articles covering this amazing third-person shooter:

How to rescue science teams in Helldivers 2 || Level up fast in Helldivers 2 || Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2 || Tips to deal with Automatons in Helldivers 2