How to rescue science teams in Helldivers 2

One of the most important quests in Helldivers 2 asks you to rescue science teams/civilians. As of February 17, the community has a goal to complete eight Defend missions against the Automatons. One of the most common quests in this group has you escort science teams to safety.

These missions are harder than others among the Defend quests. In these, you not only have to take down enemies but also have to ensure that civilians don't take damage.

In fact, they are extremely squishy, and they have no protection — one hit, and they might be dead. This is why Helldivers 2 players will need to take extra care when completing rescuing science teams.

Best way to rescue science teams in Helldivers 2

Typically, many Helldivers 2 missions have additional objectives besides rescuing science teams. However, certain missions that are currently part of the Defend Campaign against Automatons also have solo quests of the same nature. That said, here is how to rescue science teams:

In the mission location, look for buildings that have doors that can be opened. They're very easy to spot due to the green lights above them.

Press the relevant buttons, and the doors to a building will open. Three civilians will come out and go running towards a larger building.

You will complete your mission of rescuing a science team when a certain number of civilians have been saved. The quota varies on the difficulty level that you have chosen before starting the quest.

It's worth noting that if the light on top of a building is yellow, you'll either have to wait for the timer to reset, or the building no longer has any civilians that can be rescued.

You'll have to rescue science teams from Automatons (Image via PlayStation)

Best Helldivers 2 tips and tricks to rescue science teams successfully

Here are some pointers you should keep in mind when you're trying to rescue civilians:

Don't open doors when there are enemies around you. Chances are that you'll end up getting the civilians killed as they run toward the rescue building.

Choose your stratagems carefully. The ones that do damage over large areas can end up killing the scientists you're trying to rescue.

Always clear the bot drops before opening doors, which will increase the science team's chances of survival.

Keep some stratagems that help you defend the location, but place them carefully. You won't want your rescued scientists to be gunned down by your own turret.

That is all you need to know about engaging in missions that ask you to rescue science teams in Helldivers 2.