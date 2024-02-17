How to win Defend Campaigns against the Automatons in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2's Defend Campaigns can be quite fun to play, especially when you don't have a lot of time to invest. Unlike regular missions, defense missions have a timer of ten minutes, and they usually end even quicker (requires you to kill a certain number of enemies before the time limit is over). Currently, players have little over ten days to complete at least eight such missions against automatons and get bonus Requisition.

As simple as it sounds, Defend Campaigns in Helldivers 2 can be challenging if you don't prepare well. Many players often make the mistake of not concentrating on their equipment and stratagems before dropping on the battleground. While defense missions might be more one-dimensional in terms of objectives, there are still certain preparations to be made and points to be noted, espcially when you're going up against automatons.

Best tips and tricks to win Helldivers 2 Defend Campaigns against Automatons

The primary method of winning a defense mission against Automatons is pretty much the same: drop in, kill the required number of enemies, don't die, and extract when the evac arrives.

However, here are certain points to remember before your next jump-in.

Choose your stratagems properly

Certain stratagems are more effective against Automatons (Image via Steam)

Automatons are not the insectoids, and usually, Helldivers 2 stratagems that deal electricity-based damage will work better on them. For example, EMP strikes can be extremely efficient at disabling and damaging a large swarm when they hit accurately.

Take turrets

Defend campaigns require you to stay put in an area as bot drops happen all around you. Having turrets is always going to be beneficial since they provide you with added firepower. You won't be moving much across the map, so the turrets will work effectively.

Carry mines

The automatons drop in certain locations and follow specific paths while moving towards you. You can always lay mines along those paths to help clear some of the harder automatons. Make sure not to run into them, as the results will be pretty nasty.

Target the head

Headshots are usually effective against Automatons in Helldivers 2 (Image via PlayStation)

For most automatons, the weaker spots are highlighted by a bright, orange glow. Make sure to focus your fire on those spots, and alternatively, you can always target the head of the automatons. The head is the weakest spot of many automatons, so it takes the highest amount of damage.

Apart from these tips, I prefer using assault rifles Helldivers 2, as they are effective in both short and long-range encounters. Keeping your distance from automatons is important, as they can shoot as well. Make sure to use the crouch function to hide behind cover when needed.

Thankfully, players will only have to complete eight Defend Campaigns against the automatons to get the bonus requisitions in Helldivers 2.