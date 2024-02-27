The best Helldivers 2 solo build will help players be more prepared before heading out on missions. In this shooter video game (SVG), you must defeat bug-like aliens (Terminids) to complete objectives, earn rewards and achievements, and progress in the story.

Teamwork and coordination play a crucial role in elevating your gameplay in Helldivers 2. However, some players may struggle to cooperate with randomly selected allies. To go solo, you must plan accordingly, and the right build can help you secure victory.

To that end, this article discusses the correct equipment and stratagems for making the best Helldivers 2 solo build.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the best Helldivers 2 solo build?

The best Helldivers 2 solo build must have lethal weapons and strong armor, as well as powerful stratagems and turrets. The current meta has several items that are widely considered viable picks to fight against enemies.

Here are the best items solo players must have before heading on a mission:

Best weapons for solo build

There are a variety of weapons in Helldivers 2 that you can equip for solo queues. However, certain weapons are significantly more useful and help you push forward during missions.

Here are the weapons you should get to make the best Helldivers 2 solo build:

RX-I Rail Gun

SG-225 Breaker

P-19 Redeemer

If you are a beginner, we recommend you pick SG-225 Breaker (Shotgun) and P-19 Redeemer (Pistol) for your primary and secondary weapons. The shotgun can inflict enormous damage on the Terminids and can kill them with one shot.

The P-19 Redeemer is widely considered the best secondary weapon, and you can keep it as a backup for battles. Additionally, you can use the RX-I Rail Gun once you reach a higher level in the title because you must first unlock it by completing several missions.

Best armor for solo build

Armor is a vital component in keeping you safe from enemy attacks. Choosing the right armor is a crucial step in making the perfect solo build. Here is the best option:

Light Armor

Light Armor is ideal for solo players in Helldivers 2. It provides you with stamina, mobility, and a fast recovery rate. You can combine this Armor with the Scout passive ability to reduce detectability and locate enemies within a certain range.

You can check out our tips and tricks for playing Helldivers 2 solo to strategize your use of various equipment.

Best stratagems for solo build

Stratagems are additional items that can be used to defend your stronghold and call airstrikes. Here are the best stratagems you can use in your build:

“Guard Dog” Rover

Mortar Sentry

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

Orbital Precision Strike

The “Guard Dog” Rover stratagem can act as a second soldier at your helm. It will follow you, provide cover, and push away the enemies. Meanwhile, the airstrikes will help to eradicate ambushes. The Mortar Sentry, on the other hand, will watch your back.

That concludes our guide to the best Helldivers 2 solo build. You can also check out our other guides related to the game:

