How to use autocannon in Helldivers 2

The autocannon is one of the most powerful weapons in Helldivers 2, and very few can match its damaging capabilities. The weapon is capable of punching a hole through the toughest armored enemies without breaking a sweat. However, much like DOOM's BFG9000, using it is easier said than done.

The autocannon is effective in dishing out "managed democracy" against both the Terminids and the Automatons. However, what somewhat restricts the use of this ridiculously overpowered weapon is the limited ammunition reserve of the autocannon. As such, using it involves more strategy and planning than your average peashooter.

Here's a comprehensive guide on everything that you need to know about the autocannon.

Everything you need to know about the autocannon in Helldivers 2

The autocannon in Helldivers 2 is, as the name suggests, a support weapon that you can get your hands on pretty early in the game. You can call in the autocannon after landing on a planet.

However, to use the autocannon effectively during combat, you will need help from one of your co-op teammates.

Once you fire the autocannon, you will need one of your teammates to carry the ammunition pack for the weapon in order to reload it. If you want, you can carry the autocannon and the ammunition pack yourself. However, it will leave you vulnerable to attack since reloading the autocannon is a lengthy process.

As such, it's best to divide the task of carrying both the autocannon and the ammunition pack among teammates to speed up the reloading process.

Additionally, the ammunition pack contains 10 magazines, allowing you to reload the weapon five times, after which you will need to use the Supply Pack Stratagem to replenish its reserves.

The autocannon is a massive weapon, one that is capable of decimating armies of Terminids and Automatons with just a single shot. However, as is the case with most big weapons, firing the autocannon comes with a ton of weapon sway, especially after the first shot. This can leave you off-balance and vulnerable to enemy counterattacks.

The best way to use the autocannon is either staying crouched or going prone, which negates a lot of additional weapon sway, making it easier to fire a follow-up shot.

As a side note, the autocannon is an easy recommendation if you're struggling against enemy types like the Bile Spewers or the Scout Striders in Helldivers 2.

