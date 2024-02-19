How to kill the Scout Striders in Helldivers 2

Figuring out the most optimal way to kill the Scout Striders in Helldivers 2 is crucial when you're deployed against the forces of evil automatons. The Scout Striders are essentially giant mechs piloted by other mechanical troops. These giant mechs bear a close resemblance to the AT-AT bipedal mechs in the Star Wars series, albeit on a smaller scale.

While the Scout Striders might look intimidating at first, dealing with these mechanical threats is quite easy, granted you play your cards right. Scout Striders are designed as bipedal turret-wielding mechs, capable of attacking at long range, making it quite tough to evade their attacks, which can deal a ton of damage.

However, much like any other enemy type in Helldivers 2, the Scout Striders also have plenty of weaknesses that can easily be exploited to get the upper hand. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily kill the Scout Strider in Helldivers 2.

Tips to easily kill the Scout Striders in Helldivers 2

While the Scout Striders might look intimidating, they aren't as tough. Much like the AT-AT, the Scout Striders are very slow and try to compensate for their lack of agility with their ability to shoot at great distances. However, if you can get behind these mechs, you can easily take them down with plenty of ammunition.

The Scout Striders in action (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The Scout Striders are found on the left side of the galaxy map, which features planets mostly inhabited by automatons. One aspect that can complicate your encounter with the Scout Strider is the high likelihood of these mechs roaming in groups, making it tough to focus your attacks on one.

Here are a few tips, including a recommended Stratagem loadout, that should help you kill the Scout Striders:

If you come across a group of Scout Striders, it's best to flank them using grenades before shooting them.

It's also recommended to focus on separating the Scout Striders from their group and killing them individually.

The best Stratagems against these enemy types are the LIFT-850 Jump Pack (unlocks at Level 8 and can be bought for 6000 Requisition) and the Supply Pack (which unlocks at Level 3 and can be bought for 4000 Requisition).

(unlocks at Level 8 and can be bought for 6000 Requisition) and the (which unlocks at Level 3 and can be bought for 4000 Requisition). To deal the maximum amount of damage, shoot the Scout Strider's rear compartment, where you can get a visual on the pilot of the mech itself. These mechs are quite slow to turn around, which is their biggest weakness and one you can easily exploit to dispatch them.

Come prepared with plenty of ammunition and the right Stratagem loadout before going against the Scout Striders. Much like the Bile Spewers, Scout Striders can be a rather challenging encounter. However, with proper teamwork and a bit of ingenuity, you can easily get past them.

