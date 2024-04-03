"Why nerf stagger instead of damage drop off": Helldivers 2 players upset about Slugger nerf in April 2 patch

The latest update for Helldivers 2, released on April 2, has sent shockwaves through the playerbase by bringing a Slugger nerf. The once-mighty shotgun, a weapon revered for its ability to function as the "best" sniper with the shotgun traits of stagger and demolition, has been significantly nerfed. This change has ignited a debate in the community.

Reddit user u/DrzewnyPrzyjaciel made a post on the r/Helldivers subreddit, outlining their dissatisfaction with the latest patch, saying:

"I think we all can agree that a shotgun definitely shouldn't work as a sniper rifle, and even more than that, it shouldn't be the best one. But why does that necessitates nerfing stagger and demolition, traits associated with shotguns, over damage drop off, accuracy over range and projectile trajectory?"

The community thinks that the developers nerfed the wrong aspects of the weapon. The Slugger's strength came from its ability to stagger and demolish enemies, which is for shotguns in close-quarters combat. Players feel that the nerfs to these traits make the gun significantly less useful in its intended role.

Redditors' suggestions on the update (Image via Reddit)

The community believes a more balanced approach would have been to nerf the Slugger's damage drop-off or accuracy over a long range. This would've made the gun less effective at sniping enemies but would've preserved its core strengths in close-range combat.

Some users have pointed out that sniper rifles are currently outclassed by the shotgun in all aspects, even after the Slugger nerf. This is because the gun still boasts superior range and stopping power, along with a better scope compared to most sniper rifles in the game. One user, u/Plenty-Soil-9381 commented:

"Just make the actual snipers good damn it."

Players' overall sentiment leans toward frustration with the Slugger nerf. They feel the developers are overlooking more strategic solutions. Instead of nerfing the shotgun's core functionalities, they could buff sniper rifles to make them a more viable alternative in Helldivers 2. This would create a more balanced weapon meta where each weapon class has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Redditors' discontentment with sniper reticles in Helldivers 2 (Image via Reddit)

The Reddit post above highlights discontent with the current state of sniper rifle reticles. Players feel that the aiming mechanisms for snipers are a major barrier to their effectiveness. Critics are focusing on reticles that have aiming points that don't correspond to where the bullet actually lands.

Redditor's comments on the subreddit (Image via Reddit)

Community unhappy with sniper mechanics in Helldivers 2 (Image via Reddit)

This inaccuracy forces players to rely on "Kentucky windage," a technique of adjusting aim based on experience and other factors rather than relying on the reticle for precision.

What is the Slugger nerf in Helldivers 2?

The Slugger nerfed in the latest Helldivers 2 update (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || X/@Solidrev)

The SG-8S Slugger was once a crown jewel in the Helldivers 2 arsenal. Although positioned in C-tier on our weapons list, the gun was renowned for its bone-rattling stagger effect. This crowd-control prowess made it a favorite among players tackling high-difficulty missions in Helldivers 2.

However, the patch on April 2, 2024, reduced the Slugger's ability to stagger enemies, significantly weakening its ability to control the battlefield. This change has left many Helldivers questioning the shotgun's role and its viability in the current meta.

Players are frustrated about the Slugger nerf and perceive it to be misguided. They believe the developers are overlooking more strategic and balanced solutions to address the imbalance concerning this weapon.

