Helldivers 2 weapons tier list

Helldivers 2 offers many ways to deal with the Automaton and Terminid enemy types. There are plenty of different choices up for grabs; the game has shotguns, grenade launchers, electrical arc throwers, assault rifles, and more. With such a large collection, it becomes important to pick the ones that maximize your chances of winning against the enemies of Super Earth.

Your choices will vary depending on which role you're playing on your team. However, the most important factor that needs to be considered while choosing a weapon is its strength. That's where we come in. This article will give you a tier list of all the weapons in Helldivers 2. Let's get into it.

Here are all 18 Helldivers 2 weapons ranked in a tier list

S-Tier

The SG-225 Breaker is one of the strongest weapons in the game (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/ TheUntouchableWolf)

S-tier weapons are the strongest the game has to offer. With these in hand, you can make short work of almost any enemy you encounter in your fight for democracy. Here is our choice of weapons for the S-tier:

SG-225 Breaker (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) P-19 Redeemer (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) JAR-5 Dominator (Medium Armor Penetrating)

The SG-225 Breaker and the JAR-5 Dominator are two of the strongest guns in the game, while the P-19 Redeemer is easily the best Secondary Weapon you can have in Helldivers 2. The raw power and damage potential of these weapons alone takes them to the top of our list.

A-Tier

The AR-23P Liberator Penetrator can eat through armor (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/ TheUntouchableWolf)

The Helldivers 2 weapons listed in our A-tier are still strong, but they lack the firepower to propel them up to the S-tier. However, even these are strong enough to make short work of most Automaton and Terminid Threats. Here is our choice of weapons for the A-tier:

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator (Medium Armor Penetrating)

(Medium Armor Penetrating) R-63 Diligence (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) R-63 Diligence Counter Sniper (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) AR-23 Liberator (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) AR-23E Liberator Explosive (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) SMG-37 Defender (Light Armor Penetrating)

The AR-23 is the standard assault rifle you get at the start of the game. While it is already an excellent weapon, all its different variants only add to its strengths. The R-63 Diligence is a marksman rifle and packs a hefty punch. You can use it to take out most threats from a distance. Lastly, the SM-37 Defender is a rapid-firing secondary weapon that can eat through mobs.

The only thing holding these weapons back is their lack of effectiveness against large enemies like the Bile Titans and Hulks in Helldivers 2

B-Tier

The PLAS-1 Scorcher leaves a lot to be desired (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/ Ermz Plays)

B-tier weapons in Helldivers 2 leave a lot to be desired. While all the weapons in this tier are solid choices, they are missing that final touch of power that would propel them even higher. Listed below are our choices of weapons for the B-tier:

PLAS-1 Scorcher (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) MP-98 Knight (Light Armor Penetrating)

The PLAS-1 Scorcher is excellent for stunning opponents but lacks the firepower to finish them. Both variants of the SG-225 are also strong; however, their ammo capacity holds them back. Moreover, they are better at crowd control and struggle when faced with bigger threats. The MP-98 Knight does everything right, but its short range keeps it from being ranked higher on the list.

C-Tier

The SG-8 Punisher could be much better with a little more ammo (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/ TheUntouchableWolf)

Last but not least, we have the C-tier weapons. The guns under this tier are adequate, to say the least. They might carry you through tough times, but they pale compared to the other weapons on this list. Let's take a look at the C-tier weapons in Helldivers 2:

LAS-5 Scythe (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) P-4 Senator (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) SG-8 Punisher (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) SG-8S Slugger (Light Armor Penetrating)

(Light Armor Penetrating) P-2 Peacemaker (Light Armor Penetrating)

The LAS-5 Scythe is a good concept for a weapon in Helldivers 2. However, its poor rate of fire reduces its efficiency at higher difficulties. The P-4 Senator and P-2 Peacemaker, on the other hand, can deal a lot of damage but will let you down if you get surrounded by multiple enemies.

Lastly, neither variant of the SG-8 shotgun is good enough compared to the other shotguns in the game. They are not good for crowd control, and their low ammo capacity can also leave you stranded in the middle of a firefight.

With that, you now have all weapons arranged in a tier list. You can now decide and pick the best weapons for your playthrough.

