Armor passives were the main factors of consideration when creating this Helldivers 2 armor tier list. Even though there are various armor options across three main categories, what sets them apart are the passives they offer.

In Helldivers 2, survival hinges on synergy. It's not just about taking hits, it's about choosing the right passive to match your playstyle and mission goals. This guide will crack open the vault of armor options, revealing the power within each piece.

This article aims to go over the armor options available in the game and present a Helldivers 2 armor tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

All entries in the Helldivers 2 armor tier list

Helldivers 2 doesn't have definite classes for characters, but there are three armor types - Heavy, Medium, and Light. They vary with respect to damage resistance, stamina, and stamina recovery.

Heavy armor is highly resistant to damage, but gives players low stamina and stamina recovery rates. Medium armor has a balance of both medium resistance to damage and medium stamina and recovery. Meanwhile, Light armor has very low damage resistance, but has a lot of stamina and a fast recovery rate.

The passives ranked in a tier list are mentioned below:

SS-tier

Democracy Protects is one of the top entries in the Helldivers 2 armor tier list

Democracy Protects

A 50% chance of not dying when taking lethal damage. This passive also prevents all bleeding damage if the helldiver has chest hemorrhages.

Fortified

Gives an extra 30% reduction in recoil when crouching or proning. This passive also provides 50% resistance to explosive damage.

S-tier

Engineering Kit is a potent entry in the Helldivers 2 armor tier list

Med-Kit

Increases the base and max inventory capacity of stims by two. This passive also increases the stim effect's duration by two seconds.

Engineering Kit

Gives an extra 30% reduction in recoil when crouching or proning. This passive also increases the base and max inventory capacity of grenades by two.

A-tier

Scout fails to break into the higher tiers in the Helldivers 2 armor tier list

Scout

Markers that are placed on the map will create radar scans every two seconds. This passive also reduces the range at which enemies can detect the Helldiver wearing this armor by 30%.

Servo-Assisted

Increases the throw range by 30%. This passive also provides an additional 50% health to limbs.

B-tier

Extra Padding earns its spot at the bottom of the Helldivers 2 armor tier list

Extra Padding

Provides a higher-tier armor rating. No details are available as to what this passive exactly does. Players haven't reported a definite understanding of the effects after hitting the max level cap in Helldivers 2.

